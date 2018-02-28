NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTIONS

Pursuant to the provisions of a resolution adopted by the Police Jury of the Parish of St. Helena, State of Louisiana (the "Governing Authority"), acting as the governing authority of (i) the Parish of St. Helena, State of Louisiana, (ii)Road District Number 4 of St. Helena Parish, Louisiana, (iii)Fifth Ward Fire Protection District No. 1 of St. Helena Parish, Louisiana, (iv)Fire Protection District Number Two, St. Helena Parish, Louisiana and (v)Fire Protection District Number Three of the Parish of St. Helena, Louisiana (the "Parish and Districts"), on December 19, 2017, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that special elections will be held within the Parish and Districts on SATURDAY, APRIL 28, 2018, and that at the said elections there will be submitted to all registered voters in the Parish and Districts qualified and entitled to vote at the said elections under the Constitution and Laws of the State of Louisiana and the Constitution of the United States, the following propositions, to-wit:

PARISH OF ST. HELENA, STATE OF LOUISIANA

PROPOSITION (TAX RENEWAL)

Shall the Parish of St. Helena, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of five (5) mills on all the property subject to taxation with the Parish (an estimated$244,650 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2020 and ending with the year 2029, for the purpose of improving, maintaining and keeping in repair the public roads, highways and bridges in the Parish?

ROAD DISTRICT NUMBER FOUR

ST. HELENA PARISH, LOUISIANA

PROPOSITION (TAX RENEWAL)

Shall Road District Number Four of St. Helena Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), levy a special tax of five (5) mills on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $57,095 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of building, rebuilding, resurfacing, maintaining and keeping in repair the public roads, highways, and bridges of the District?

FIFTH WARD FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT NO. 1

ST. HELENA PARISH, LOUISIANA

PROPOSITION (TAX CONTINUATION)

Shall the Fifth Ward Fire Protection District No. 1 of the St. Helena Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), levy a special tax of ten and forty-eight hundredths (10.48) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $90,327 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2020 and ending with the year of 2029, with the proceeds of the tax to be used for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating fire protection facilities and equipment in and for the District, including obtaining water for fire protection purposes, said millage to represent a forty-eight hundredths of a mill (.48) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 10 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2019 pursuant to an election held on November 14, 2009?

FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT NUMBER TWO

ST. HELENA PARISH, LOUISIANA

PROPOSITION (TAX RENEWAL)

Shall Fire Protection District Number Two, St. Helena Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), levy a ten and five hundredths (10.05) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $86,410 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2020 and ending with the year 2029, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating fire protection facilities and equipment in and for the District, including obtaining water for fire protection purposes?

FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT NUMBER THREE

ST. HELENA PARISH, LOUISIANA

PROPOSITION (TAX CONTINUATION)

Shall Fire Protection District Number Three of the Parish of St. Helena, Louisiana (the "District"), levy a five and fifty hundredths (5.50) mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $76,032 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2020 and ending with the year 2029, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment for the District and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection, said millage to represent a fifty hundredths of a mill (.50) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 5 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2019 pursuant to an election held on November 17, 2007?

Said special election for the Parishwide Proposition will be held at each and every polling place in the Parish of St. Helena, which polls will open at seven o'clock (7:00) a.m., and close at eight o'clock (8:00) p.m., in accordance with the provisions of La. R.S. 18:541, to wit:

Said special election for Road District Number 4 will be held at the polling places for the following precincts of the District:

3-1(PART)

3-2

4-1

4-2

Said special election for Fifth Ward Fire Protection District No. 1 will be held at the polling places for the following precincts of the District:

5-1

6-1(PART)

6-2

Said special election for Fire Protection District Number Two will be held at the polling places for the following precincts of the District:

3-1(PART)

3-2(PART)

4-1(PART)

Said special election for Fire Protection District Number Three will be held at the polling places for the following precincts for the District:

1-1

2-2(PART)

The polling places at the precincts in the Parish and Districts are hereby designated as the polling places at which to hold the said elections, and the Commissioners-in-Charge and Commissioners, respectively, shall be those persons designated according to law.

Notice is further given that a portion of the monies collected from the taxes described in the Propositions shall be remitted to certain state and statewide retirement systems in the manner required by law.

The said special elections will be held in accordance with the applicable provisions of Chapter 5 and Chapter 6-A of Title 18 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended, and other constitutional and statutory authority, and the officers appointed to hold the said elections, as provided in this Notice of Special Elections, or such substitutes therefor as may be selected and designated in accordance with La. R.S. 18:1287, will make due returns thereof to said Governing Authority, and NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the Governing Authority will meet at its regular meeting place, the Police Jury Meeting Room, St. Helena Parish Government Building, 17911 Hwy. 43N, Greensburg, Louisiana, on TUESDAY, MAY 22, 2018, at SIX O'CLOCK (6:00) P.M., and shall then and there in open and public session proceed to examine and canvass the returns and declare the results of the said special elections. All registered voters of the Parish and Districts are entitled to vote at said special elections and voting machines will be used.

THUS DONE AND SIGNED at Greensburg, Louisiana, on this, the 19th day of December, 2017.

Major Coleman

President

Attest:

Sharonda Brown

Secretary-Treasurer

G_180016

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on February 7, February 14, February 21, and February 28, 2018.