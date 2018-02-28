Exhibit "A"

NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF THE VILLAGE OF MONTPELIER AND BEING THOSE REGISTERED VOTERS DOMICILED WITHIN THE MUNICIPAL LIMITS OF THE VILLAGE OF MONTPELIER.

You are hereby notified that on the 8th day of January, 2018, the Board of Alderman of the Village of Montpelier voted to order that a special election be called and held in and for the Village of Montpelier on Saturday, April 28, 2018, for the purpose of submitting to the qualified voters of the Village of Montpelier the following proposition, to-wit:

PROPOSITION

SUMMARY: SHALL THE OFFICE OF CHIEF OF POLICE/VILLAGE MARSHALL IN THE VILLAGE OF MONTPELIER BECOME AN APPOINTED POSITION?

Shall the Mayor of the Village of Montpelier with the approval of the Board of Aldermen of the Village of Montpelier be authorized to appoint a Police Chief/Village Marshall who is then and thereby the appointed Chief of Police for the Village of Montpelier?

The said special tax election will be held at the following three (3) polling places:

St. Helena Parish Precinct 3-1 (partial) located at St. Helena Fire District Number 4 Voting Booth, 8352 La. Highway 37, Greensburg, Louisiana 70441.

St. Helena Parish Voting Precinct 4-1 (partial) located at Louisiana Highway 16 Voting Booth, 43076 La. Highway 16, Pine Grove, Louisiana 70453.

St. Helena Parish Voting Precinct 4-2 (partial) located at the Old Montpelier Fire Station located at 36400 La. Highway 16, Montpelier, Louisiana 70422.

This said election will determine whether the Montpelier Police Chief/Village Marshall is elected to that position or if the Montpelier Police Chief/Village Marshall is appointed by the mayor with approval of the board of aldermen to that position.

The said special election will be held in accordance with the provisions of Louisiana Revised Statutes 18:1281, et seq. as amended by the officers appointed to hold the said special election or substitutes therefore as may be selected and designated in compliance with the Louisiana Revised Statutes. These election officials will make due returns thereof to the Board of Aldermen of the Village of Montpelier.

The polls will be opened at 7:00 o'clock a.m. and will remain open until and not later than 8:00 o'clock p.m., but all qualified persons within the polls enclosure at 8:00 o'clock p.m. shall be permitted to vote.

Only residence of said Village of Montpelier who are eighteen (18) years of age or older and who are qualified as electors under the Constitution and laws of the State of Louisiana shall be entitled to vote at said Special Election.

Notice is further given that on Monday, May 14, 2018, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., the Board of Aldermen of the Village of Montpelier will meet in public session at the regular meeting place of the Board of Aldermen of the Village of Montpelier, being the Montpelier Village Hall located at 36310 Louisiana Highway 16, Montpelier, Louisiana, 70422, and will then publicly examine and canvass the returns and declare the results of this said Special Election.

THUS DONE AND SIGNED at Montpelier in St. Helena Parish, Louisiana on this 8th day of January, 2018.

Kenneth G. Giardina

Mayor

Village of Montpelier

Attest:

Tracey C. Robertson

Clerk

Village of Montpelier

G_180017

Please publish in The St. Helena Echo on February 14, February 21, February 28, and March 7, 2018.