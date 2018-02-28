The St. Helena Parish Police Jury met regular session in the Meeting Room of the St. Helena Parish Police Jury Building at 17911 Hwy 43, Greensburg, Louisiana, on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 @ 6:00 P.M.

Invocation / Pledge

Police Jurors present: President Major Coleman, Jule C. Wascom, Jeremy Williams, and Doug Watson

Police Jurors absent: Theodore McCray, Jr., Warren McCray, Jr.

Public comment form(s) submitted prior to meeting

Motion to issue a permit for Leroy & Geraldine Ard failed due to lack of second. The family requested a written statement from the Police Jury board explaining the reason(s) as to why a permit cannot be issued.

Motion carried to exempt Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company from communication tower permit & annual inspection fees; company is to submit inspection report to Building Department every 3 years

Motion carried to table passing a resolution allowing CivicSource to have special Power of Attorney to sign on behalf of St. Helena Parish for the sale of adjudicated properties

Motion carried to approve Bill Fromenthal request to waive the following as regards to his hunting camp:

• Requirements of 5.6.3 Land, Lot, sand Mobile Home requirements

• Requirements of 5.6.4 fencing, landscaping, and Signage requirements

• Requirements of 5.6.5 Road, Street, and Lighting requirements

• Requirements of 5.6.6 Utilities- With exception of Sewer requirements

• Requirements of 5.6.7 Covenants and Restrictions

Motion carried to authorize the Building Official to submit to Mr. Clifton Speed changes to be made to the St Helena Parish Building Codes

Motion carried to approve renewing the following businesses for Alcoholic Beverage Permits for 2018:

1. 3 M Lounge

2. 4th Quarter

3. Bebo’s Casino & Truckstop

4. Butler’s Grill

5. Cash Magic Amite

6. Cash Magic Forest Gold

7. Cash Magic Lucky Magnolia

8. Cash Magic Silver Fox Casino & Store

9. Cash Magic St. Helena Casino & Store

10. Darlington Grocery

11. Frank & Ramona’s Cafe

12. Grand Paradise Casino & Store

13. Greensburg Chevron

14. Greensburg Market

15. Greensburg Seafood

16. Hatfield’s Country Grocery

17. J & B Cafe’

18. Last Stop Money Mart

19. Lazy J - CLOSED

20. Lee’s Grocery

21. Lucky Dollar Casino

22. M & M Community Grocery & Deli

23. Miller’s Grocery

24. Natalbany Creek Campground

25. Powers Store

26. Oak Ridge Lounge dba Candy’s Men’s Club

27. R & R Sports Bar & Grill

28. Riverside Lodge

29. T’s Country

30. Tall Timbers Truckstop & Casino

31. TNT Durocracy Grill

32. Whispering Pines

Rita Allen, OEP Department:

• Motion carried to authorize President to sign applications for 4277 HMGP projects

• Motion carried to approve advertising six (6) bridges on 1603 HMGP, upon time extension approval from FEMA

Motion carried to table hiring for the Purchasing Agent position

Motion carried to authorize the purchase of two side mowers payable from Road District #3

Albert Franklin, RBM Department:

• Albert Franklin presented to Jurors the Attorney General’s Opinion on culvert installation; Motion carried to authorize Road Superintendent to continue the installation of culverts until the Master Plan of Operations is updated / revised.

• Motion carried to accept letter of resignation from Richard Ruben Selders, from his position as Laborer, effective January 12, 2018

Addendum:

• Motion carried to add item(s) to agenda

• A moratorium was passed to place a hold on issuing permits on sub-divisions until the Sub-division ordinance has been amended, passed & formally adopted

Motion carried to hire Kenneth Ray Jyles, part-time laborer 3 days/week @ $10.00 per hour, payable from Road District #1

Acknowledged receipt of financial reports received for review, as prepared by Sibley & Newell, CPA

Approved requisitions, as per copies presented to Jurors

Approved checks written after the last regular meeting in the total amount of $27,948.37 and tonight’s checks totaling $70,546.12

Approved minutes for January 9, 2018, as prepared and emailed to Jurors

The meeting was adjourned to meet in regular session at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 14, 2018

_____________________________ ______________________________

Major Coleman, President Sharonda Brown, Secretary-Treasurer

St. Helena Parish Police Jury St. Helena Parish Police Jury

State of Louisiana State of Louisiana

G_180018

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.