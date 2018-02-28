Public Notice

William B. Lawton Co., L.L.C., River Oaks Exploration, L.L.C. and Rayville Resources, L.L.C. (Debtors) each filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of Title 11 of the United States Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Louisiana, Lake Charles Division (Bankruptcy Court) (Case Nos. 17-20948, 17-20949, and 17-20950, respectively). The deadline to file proofs of claim is March 14, 2018, except for governmental Units, which is April 9, 2018. If you believe you have a claim against any of the Debtors, you must file a proof of claim on or before the deadline or your claim will be barred. Proofs of Claim may be filed electronically at http://www.lawb.uscourts.gov/epoc-electronic-proof-claim or printed at http://www.uscourts.gov/sites/default/files/form_b_410_16.pdf with instructions at http://www.uscourts.gov/sites/default/files/b_410instr_1215.pdf. The executed proof of claim must be timely filed with the Bankruptcy Court Clerk, 214 Jefferson Street, Suite 100, Lafayette, LA 70501-7050. If you do not have access to a computer, contact Vicki Owens at 504-585-0142 to obtain a proof of claim form.

G_180018

Publish in the St. Helena Echo. on February 14 and February 21, 2018.