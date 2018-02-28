PUBLIC NOTICE (NOTICE OF INTENTION TO INTRODUCE LOCAL BILL – HLS 18RS-419)

Public notice is hereby given, as provided by Section 13, Article III of the Constitution of Louisiana, that there will be introduced at the forthcoming session of the Legislature of Louisiana, to be convened on March 12, 2018, a bill or bills relative to economic and infrastructure development in the parishes of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, St. Landry, St. Martin, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana; to create a special district or districts comprised of area in these parishes; to provide for the taxing authority of such a district, including the authority to levy a sales and use tax or a tax on motor fuels; to provide for district governance; to provide for the powers and duties of any such district, including the power to enter cooperative endeavor agreements with state and local entities and to fund infrastructure improvements; and to provide for related matters.

