February 5, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

STATEWIDE FLOOD CONTROL PROGRAM

AIRPORT CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT PRIORITY PROGRAM

PORT CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT PRIORITY PROGRAM

To review the proposed Statewide Flood Control Program, the Airport Construction and Development Priority Program, and the Port Construction and Development Priority Program for Fiscal Year 2018-19, as follows:

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA: Wednesday, February 21, 2018

10:00 A.M.

Louisiana State Capitol

John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room

This Public Hearing will be conducted in accordance with Act 351 of the 1982 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature and Acts 451 and 452 of the 1989 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature by the House and Senate Committees on Transportation, Highways and Public Works, meeting jointly.

The purpose of this Public Hearing is to review the proposed Statewide Flood Control Program, the proposed Airport Construction and Development Priority Program, and the proposed Port Construction and Development Priority Program for Fiscal Year 2018-2019. All interested persons are invited to be present.

Oral testimony will be received. However, so that all persons desiring to speak have an equal opportunity to do so, it is requested that every effort be made to complete individual testimony as quickly as possible. Oral testimony may be supplemented by presenting written statements and comments to the Committee by mailing the same postmarked within ten (10) calendar days following the hearing to the Department of Transportation and Development, Attn: Office of Multimodal Commerce, P.O. Box 94245 Baton Rouge, LA 70804. If you have any questions, please contact Ms. Libby Eastwood, Department of Transportation and Development, phone (225) 379-3038.

Senator Patrick Page Cortez, Chairman

Senate Committee on Transportation, Highways, and Public Works

Representative Kenneth E. Havard, Chairman

House Committee on Transportation, Highways & Public Works

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.