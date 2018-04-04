Town of Greensburg

Meeting Minutes

February 20, 2018

The Town of Greensburg met in regular session, Tuesday February 20, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Mayor Paula McNabb presided over the following members: JoEllen Carruth, Huey B. Travis, Aron Burton, and Amanda Ficklin-Mixon. Absent: Danny Carruth.

Ms. JoEllen Carruth opened the meeting with an invocation, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Timothy Cutrer attended the meeting and gave updates on improving the Trailer Park.

Motion made by Huey Travis, second by Aron Burton to adopt previous minutes. Passed 4-0.

Motion made by Huey Travis, second by Joellen Carruth to approve the current bills. Passed 4-0

Fire Chief Donald Langston reported that everything is going good with the fire department. Fire rating is at a 7. Volunteer fire fighters are needed

Motion made by Huey Travis, second by Joellen Carruth to hire Cody Callihan and Brian Young full time with the Greensburg police Department. Passed 4-0

Motion made by Joellen Carruth, second by to get bids on the park pavilion repairs not exceeding $20,000.00 Passed 4-0

The Board decided to table the Resolution to authorize The Town of Greensburg to enter into an agreement to purchase number 3 of the Curry/Varnado Partition from the Jimmie W. Varnado and Peggy Gray Varnado Revocable Living Trust.

The Board also decided to table the purchasing of the land and building until the following months meeting.

Motion made by Aron Burton, Second by Huey Travis to adjourn. Passed 4-0

_________________________________________

Paula D. McNabb, Mayor

Annie Ficklin,

Town Clerk

G_180032

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.