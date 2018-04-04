ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

The 5th Ward Fire Protection District No. 1 (herein called the "Owner"), invites bids on the form attached hereto; all blanks must be appropriately filled in. Bids will be received by the Owner at the St. Helena Parish Administrative Office, 17911 Highway 43, Greensburg, LA.



Bids to be sealed and marked:



BID FOR: A NEW FIRE STATION BUILDING

HILLSDALE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT

HWY 10 SUBSTATION (460’ EAST OF HWY 31)

ST. HELENA PARISH, LA



Owner- 5TH WARD FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT No.1

P.O. BOX 150

GREENSBURG, LA 70441



Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the project will be received by Arrow Engineering and Consulting, Inc. at the St. Helena Parish Administrative Office, 17911 Highway 43, Greensburg, LA until 2:00 P.M. on April 19, 2018, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. The designer’s construction cost estimate shall be read aloud upon opening of the bids.





Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained from Arrow Engineering and Consulting (Darrell Fussell, P.E., 985-237-3908) upon payment of $40.00 for each set.

An electronic file of the plans can be provided to prospective bidders by emailing a request to darrfuss123@gmail.com

G_180033

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on March 21, March 28 and April 4, 2018.