ST. HELENA PARISH POLICE JURY MINUTES SPECIAL SESSION, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2018 Page 1 of 2

The St. Helena Parish Police Jury met special session in the Meeting Room of the St. Helena Parish Police Jury Building at 17911 Hwy 43, Greensburg, Louisiana, on Thursday, February 15, 2018 @ 6:00 P.M.

Invocation was led by Juror Jeremy Williams, followed by the Pledge. Roll Call: Police Jurors present: President Major Coleman, Jeremy Williams, Theodore McCray, Jr., Warren McCray, Jr and Doug Watson Police Jurors absent: Jule C. Wascom

Public comment form(s) submitted prior to meeting

Motion carried to table adopting resolution to ratify and confirm contract of lease with Wells Fargo Equipment Finance, Inc. as follows:

Motion to issue a permit for Leroy & Geraldine Ard failed due to lack of second.

Loretta Day, Office Manager @ the OMV informed Jurors that the OMV building failed inspection on February 7, 2018. A copy of the inspection report was provided to all Jurors. Motion carried to approve emergency electrical repairs to OMV building; (not to exceed $5,000). Authorized Albert Franklin to get quotes on remaining repairs to building

That the contract with Wells Fargo Equipment

Finance, Inc. will be either a Governmental Lease Purchase Agreement or a Governmental Fair

Market Value Equipment Lease of a 2017 Dynapac CA 1500 66 Smooth Drum Roller with

attachments and accessories

Motion carried to approve Project Management fee invoice from John Dardis i/a/o $1800 for

LRA Home Repair

Motion carried to approve invoice i/a/o $3375 from Turner surveys through Holly Smith for site

survey for new library

Motion carried to approve invoice from Legacy Renovations and Home Maintenance i/a/o

$10,619 for home repairs at Robertson house at 120 Highway 1045.

Adopt resolution approving the lease-purchase finance agreement with Bancorp South Equipment Finance for the purchase of a Kubota M5-111HFC with Cab & Air Tractor i/a/o $46,603.60 and one Tiger SMR-SDB 60” Mid Mount Side Rotary Mower i/a/o $30,548.20, for a total cost of $77,151.80 with leasing terms of 5 years with an interest rate of 3.35%, 60 monthly payments i/a/o $1,398.35; Title is passed to Lessee at lease expiration for no further consideration; payable from Rd Dist. #3

Adopt resolution approving the lease-purchase finance agreement with Bancorp South Equipment Finance for the purchase of a Kubota M5-111HFC with Cab & Air Tractor i/a/o $46,603.60 and one Tiger SMR-SDB 60” Mid Mount Side Rotary Mower i/a/o $30,548.20, for a total cost of $77,151.80 with leasing terms of 5 years with an interest rate of 3.35%, 60 monthly payments i/a/o $1,398.35; Title is passed to Lessee at lease expiration for no further consideration; payable from Road District #3

ST. HELENA PARISH POLICE JURY MINUTES SPECIAL SESSION, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2018 Page 2 of 2

Motion carried to increase Arthur Caston pay to $13.00 per hour; effective Monday, February 19, 2018; payable from Rd Dist. #3

Motion carried to hire Kirk Self as Rd. Dist. #3 Laborer, full-time @ $12.00 per hour, effective upon clear drug screen; payable from Rd. Dist. #3

Motion carried to hire Benjamin Brumfield as a seasonal employee for Rd. Dist. #3, 40 hours per week @ $12.00 per hour, effective upon clear drug screen; payable from Rd. Dist. #3

Motion carried to hire Susan Frazier @ $52,500 annual salary, payable from General fund; job duties to be determined by established committee

Motion carried to hire Towana Jackson @ $52,500 annual salary, payable from General fund; transfer from part-time RBM to full-time General fund effective February 19, 2018 (job duties to be determined by established committee)

Motion carried to establish the following committees: (i) Budget/Finance; (ii) Personnel; (iii) Bldg. /Grounds & Recreation Parks; (iv) Ordinance; (v) Policies & Procedures; (vi) Public Works/Roads

Motion carried to advertise for annual bids for 2018

Motion carried to waive permit fees for outage caused by Act of Nature (tree falling, etc.) & power is disconnected for a minimum time period

Authorized Tresa Byrd & Edward Galmon to attend the 2018 BOAL Annual Conference March 18-20, 2018 in Lake Charles, LA

Rita Allen, OEP Department:

• Motion carried to accept the committee’s decision on the engineers for the HMGP 4277

• Safe room

• Motion carried to accept the committee’s decision on the engineers for the HMGP 4277

Drainage projects

• Motion carried to accept the invoice for asbestos testing on the Home Acquisition project

under the HMGP 4263 funding i/a/o $1,900

Approved requisitions, as per copies presented to Jurors

Approve checks written after the last regular meeting in the total amount of $562,732.57 and tonight’s checks totaling $42,592.21

Approve minutes for January 23, 2018, as prepared and emailed to Jurors The meeting was adjourned to meet in regular session at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 27, 2018

__________ Major Coleman, President St. Helena Parish Police Jury State of Louisiana

______________________________ Sharonda Brown, Secretary-Treasurer

St. Helena Parish Police Jury State of Louisiana

G_180034

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.