ST. HELENA PARISH POLICE JURY MINUTES SPECIAL SESSION, MONDAY, MARCH 5, 2018 Page 1 of 1

The St. Helena Parish Police Jury met special session in the Meeting Room of the St. Helena Parish Police Jury Building at 17911 Hwy 43, Greensburg, Louisiana, on Monday, March 5, 208 @ 6:00 P.M.

Invocation was led by Juror Theodore McCray, Jr., followed by the Pledge. Roll Call: Police Jurors present: President Major Coleman, Jule C. Wascom, Jeremy Williams, Theodore McCray, Jr., Warren McCray, Jr and Doug Watson Police Jurors absent: NONE

Public comment form(s) submitted prior to meeting

Motion carried to approve over-time for RBM Department employees at time and a half, payable from RBM-Road Rehab Fund; to be effective as of May 2, 2018. Upon completion of Wales Rd, shut-down over-time work until additional equipment is received to complete additional road repairs

Motion carried to rescind motion to approve requisition #38189, approved at the last regular meeting of 2/27/2018

Motion carried to begin leasing copiers for office instead of purchasing.

The meeting was adjourned to meet in regular session at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, 2018

_____________________ Major Coleman, President St. Helena Parish Police Jury State of Louisiana

______________________________ Sharonda Brown, Secretary-Treasurer

St. Helena Parish Police Jury State of Louisiana

G_180035

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.