Public Notice

The proposed 2018-2019 General Fund, Special Revenue and Capital Project Fund Annual Operating Budget of the St. Helena Parish School District is available for public inspection. Copies may be obtained at the School Board Office, 354 Sitman Street, Greensburg, Louisiana between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The public hearing on the proposed budget will be held at the Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the St. Helena School Board Central Office.



Dr. Kelli Joseph

G_180036

