Public Notice              

           The proposed 2018-2019  General Fund, Special Revenue and Capital Project Fund  Annual Operating Budget of the St. Helena Parish School District is  available for public inspection.  Copies may be obtained at the School Board Office, 354 Sitman Street, Greensburg, Louisiana between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.             The public hearing on the proposed budget  will be held at the Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the St. Helena School Board Central Office.
 

Dr. Kelli Joseph

