SHERIFF’S SALE

Twenty-First Judicial District court of Louisiana, in and for the Parish of St. Helena

21ST Mortgage Corporation

Vs. 23,563

Rochelle O. Williams

By virtue of a Writ of Seizure and Sale issued out of the Twenty-first Judicial Court of Louisiana, Parish of St. Helena in and for the Parish of St. Helena Parish, in the above entitled and numbered suit, I have seized and will proceed to sell at public auction for cash to the last and highest bidder and according to law, sale to take place at the principal front door of the Court House in Greensburg, Louisiana on

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Between the hours prescribed by law, beginning at ten o’clock a.m. the following mentioned and described property in the Parish of St. Helena, State of Louisiana, to-wit:

WITHOUT APPRAISEMENT

2014 Clayton 28 x 76 mobile home bearing serial numbers BEL001437TXA and BEL001437TXB

Terms of Sale: CASH, according to law without appraisement

Greensburg, La., Advertise March 21, 2018

Karen E. Trevathan, Attorney Nathaniel Williams, Sheriff

G_180037

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.