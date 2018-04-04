The Village of Montpelier met in Regular session on Monday, March 12, 2018 at 7:00 PM

Present: Mayor Kenneth Giardina

Aldermen Mike Ard, Brad Davis and Lawrence Sanford

Interim Police Chief Charles Warren

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Kenneth Giardina.

A motion to amend the agenda to include a resolution to introduce an ordinance to adopt and enforce revised updated versions of the States’ Building Codes and Regulations in the Village of Montpelier was made Mike Ard seconded by Brad Davis. All yeas.

A motion to accept minutes was made by Lawrence Sanford seconded by Brad Davis. All yeas.

A motion to accept Treasurer’s Report was made by Brad Davis seconded by Mike Ard. All yeas.

A motion to pay bills was made by Lawrence Sanford seconded by Mike Ard. All yeas.

A motion to purchase a new fire extinguisher for the police car was made Brad Davis seconded by Lawrence Sanford. All yeas.

A motion to renew the lease agreement with Applied Concepts for the laser gun for the police department was made by Mike Are seconded by Brad Davis. All yeas.

A motion to adopt a resolution to granting the governing body of Village of Montpelier to advertise in the St. Helena Echo that a public hearing well be held on Monday, April 9, 2018 at 7:00 pm to discuss an ordinance to adopt and to enforce revised and updated state building and construction regulations in the Village of Montpelier was made by Brad Davis seconded by Mike Ard. All yeas.

A motion to purchase a Taser gun and body camera for the Police Chief was made by Mike Ard seconded by Brad Davis. All yeas.

A motion to adjourn was made by Lawrence Sanford seconded by Mike Ard. All yeas.

___________________________ ______________________________

Kenneth Giardina, Mayor Tracey C. Robertson, Clerk

G_180038

Publish in the St. Helena Echo