St. Helena Parish Registrar of Voters

48 Kendrick St.

PO Box 543

Greensburg, LA 70441

Contact: Mary R. Hall

225-222-4440

Early Voting

Early voting for the April 28th, 2018 election will begin Saturday April 14, 2018 and continue through Saturday, April 21, 2018 excluding Sunday, April 15, 2018. Early voting will take place in the Registrar of Voters Office in the parish NFC Building in Greensburg. All eligible voters may vote early in person from 8:30 A.M. - 6:00 P.M.

All voters must produce photo identification or sign an identification affidavit before voting. The types of photo ID that can be used include Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana ID card, or any other form of photo ID containing the name, address and signature of the voter.

Any voter who is 65 or older, or who has a valid mobility impaired identification card, or other proof of disability may request a mail ballot from the registrar’s office. These requests remain in effect indefinitely unless a ballot is returned by the US Postal Service as undeliverable.

Any registered voter who will be out of the parish during early voting and on election day may also request an absentee by mail ballot. Deadline for requests is April 24, 2018. Request forms can be obtained from the Registrar of Voters Office or downloaded from the Secretary of State’s website at www.GeauxVote.com. Any voter who has a Louisiana driver’s license or Louisiana ID card can also request a mail ballot online at the same website. For any questions about early, absentee or election day voting, call the St. Helena Parish Registrar of Voters Office at 225-222-4440 or 225-222-4805 or the Secretary of State’s office at 800-883-2805.

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.