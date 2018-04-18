Notice of Public Hearing

Town of Greensburg

La. Community Development Block Grant Program

The Town of Greensburg will hold a public hearing to review the performance and results of its 2014 LCDBG Water Well Improvements Project. The grant in the amount of $692,450.00 was used to drill a new water well on property already owned by the Town at its existing water facility. This project has been satisfactorily completed in accordance with the application filed with the LA Division of Administration.

A performance report will be available and comments and questions concerning the project will be heard at the public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. in the Council meeting room at Greensburg Police Department. The public may also write, call or email Mayor Paula McNabb, P.O. Box 160, Greensburg, LA. 70441, 225-222-4312 or townofgreensburg@centurytell.net

Any person needing assistance with access to the public meeting or with the interpretation should call Town Hall two (2) days in advance to describe the assistance needed. The Town of Greensburg is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

s/ Mayor Paula McNabb

G_180045

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.