STATE OF LOUISIANA



VERSUS



DELINQUENT TAX DEBTORS OF ST. HELENA, LOUISIANA



BY VIRTUE OF THE AUTHORITY VESTED IN ME BY THE CONSTITUTION OF THE STATE OF LOUISIANA, I WILL SELL AT THE PRINCIPAL FRONT DOOR OF THE COURTHOUSE IN WHICH THE CIVIL DISTRICT COURT OF THE PARISH OF ST. HELENA IS HELD, WITHIN LEGAL SALE HOURS OF JUDICIAL SALES BEGINNING AT 10:00 O’CLOCK A. M., May 16 2018 AND CONTINUING ON EACH SUCCEEDING DAY UNTL SALE IS COMPLETED. ALL OF THE IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ON WHICH TAXES ARE DUE TO THE PARISH OF ST. HELENA TO ENFORCE THE COLLECTION OF TAXES ASSESSED FROM THE YEAR 2016, TOGETHER WITH INTEREST AND AS PRESCRIBED BY LAW UNTIL PAID, AND ALL COSTS, THE NAME OF SAID TAXPAYER, THE AMOUNT OF TAXES DUE BY EACH ON THE ASSESMENT OF SAID YEAR AND THE IMMOVALBE PROPERTY ASSESSED TO EACH TO BE OFFERED FOR SALE AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT:

Parish Of St. Helena

Delinquent Properties

For Tax Year 2017

Owner COLEBROOK, JEANOLA TUCKERAssessment Number: Ward: 001

Name 00000935

Property Desc

1.483 AC., SEC. 41, T1S R4E; COB 110, P. 50-51

(DEED HAS SEC. 25 BUT IN MAPPING WE FOUND IT WAS SEC

41)

Tax: $62.77

Interest: $2.51

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

718 PEARL & MARTHA Total Owed: $150.28

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner COLEMAN, SAMANTHA ANN Assessment Number: Ward: 001

Name 00000968

Property Desc

2.54 ACRES, LOT "A", SEC. 68, T1S R4E; COB 211, P.

387 (FROM SAMUEL COLEMAN)

Tax: $108.19

Interest: $4.30

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

3677 CHIPPEWA Total Owed: $197.49

BATON ROUGE LA 70805

Owner HITCHENS, ROSE Assessment Number: Ward: 001

Name 00004382

Property Desc

2 ACRES, HR 64, T2S R4E & HR 53, T1S R4E; COB 53, P

. 93; COB 273, P 407(TAX SALE OF CHARLIE TUCKER

ESTATE PROP ON 5/13/09)' COB 274, P89 (REDEMPTION

DEED FROM SEAN GREEN); COB 299 PG. 357-(TAX SALE

5/15/13 FRM CHARLIE TUCKER EST);

Tax: $85.47

Interest: $3.45

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

170 PEARL & MARTHA ROAD Total Owed: $173.92

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner LANDRENEAUX, MICHAEL PAULAssessment Number: Ward: 001

Name 00081190

Property Desc

1.50 ACRES- SEC. 3-T1S-R5E; B275-P132;

B329-P251-(CASH SALE FROM ROBERT BRADLEY

DEBLANC-8/1/17 #113941-$20,000);

Tax: $304.49

Interest: $12.18

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

1651 RED BLUFF CHURCH ROAD Total Owed: $401.67

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner M.E.S. INVESTMENTS, LLC Assessment Number: Ward: 001

Name 08000243

Property Desc

1.00 AC., LOT 1, SEC. 43, T1S R4E; COB 247, P 72

(FROM COURTNEY L. RAGON)

Tax: $743.88

Interest: $29.75

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

78 HIGHWAY 1044 Total Owed: $858.63

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner RED RIVER COMPRESSION SERVICES, LLC Assessment Number: Ward: 001

Name 08008212

Property Desc

PE: 16,630 B324-P307-(SHERIFF TAX SALE FOR 2015

TAXES-ADJ. TO PARISH-6/1/16); B330-P -(REDEMP.

DEED FROM ST. HELENA PARISH 9/8/17-# );

Tax: 2,220.94

Interest: $88.82

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

30 RIVERWAY SUITE 1025 Total Owed: $2,394.76

HOUSTON TX 77056

Owner SMITH, VIVIAN YANCY Assessment Number: Ward: 001

Name 00004028

Property Desc

32.40 AC.--16.2 AC., LOT #2 (COB 71, P. 375) & 16.2

AC., LOT #7 (COB 105, P. 82) ALL SEC. 48, T1S R5E;

COB 200, P. 144 (MAP); UV/01

Tax: $122.75

Interest: $4.92

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O MILAN YANCY Total Owed: $212.67

MOBILE AL 36601

Owner STEWART, CLIFTON-ESTATE OF Assessment Number: Ward: 001

Name 00004135

Property Desc

1.00 AC. OUT OF TRACT D, SEC. 54, T1S R4E; COB 186,

P. 384 (FROM LOURENIA STEWART)

Tax: $519.52

Interest: $20.75

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O FRANCINE STEWART Total Owed: $625.27

MCCOMB MS 39648

Owner WILLIAMS, FRANK S. & ALLAN Wayne Assessment Number: Ward: 001

Name 00004770

Property Desc

39.62 AC, SEC. 16, T1S R5E; COB 143, P. 99; COB 192

, P. 426(AMEN- DED JUDGEMENT OF POSSESSION); COB 252

, P. 591(SUC'N OF IVA A. WILL- IAMS); COB 252, P.

593(AMENDED SUC'N OF PERRY W. WILLIAMS); COB 2 53, P

63 (SUC'N OF JAMES S. WILLIA MS--1/2 INT. TO FRA

Tax: $298.31

Interest: $11.94

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

2304 JERLYN DRIVE Total Owed: $395.25

DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70726

Owner YANCY, CHRISTINA & VIVIA S. YANCY Assessment Number: Ward: 001

Name 00005017

Property Desc

49.30 ACRES-- BEING 16.20 AC. LOT #1 & 16.90

ACRES-LOT #3 IN S. PORT ION-ALL IN SEC. 48-T1S-R5E;

B71- P328; B74-P315; B200-P144-(MAP); B201-P50-(SUCN

OF VIVIAN S. YANCY) 16.20 AC., LOT # 6, SEC. 48, T1S

R5E; B202-P136-(FROM TORETHA YANCY SUC'N.); B224-P3

Tax: $226.96

Interest: $9.08

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

P. O. BOX 581 Total Owed: $321.04

MOBILE AL 36601

Owner ANDERSON, REBECCA MAE THOMAS Assessment Number: Ward: 002

Name 00005355

Property Desc

3.94 ACRES--1.00 AC., M/L, COB 103 P. 252; 2.94 AC.

, ALL SEC. 49, T2S R4E; COB 109, P. 145; COB 299 PG.

359-(TAX SALE- 5/15/13 FRM REBECCA MAE THOMAS

ANDERSON); COB 300 PG. 295-(REDEMPTION DEED FROM

LAKETSHA HURST);

Tax: $21.28

Interest: $0.84

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

12975 SUNSHINE ROAD Total Owed: $107.12

BATON ROUGE LA 70807

Owner BERRY, HANNAH ESTATE Assessment Number: Ward: 002

Name 00005678

Property Desc

1 ACRE, SEC. 36, T2S R4E

Tax: $47.90

Interest: $1.89

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O IRMA DELL HOLIDAY Total Owed: $134.79

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner BROWN, WILLIE, ET AL Assessment Number: Ward: 002

Name 00005843

Property Desc

24 ACRES--(23.8 AC.), SEC. 33 & 34 T2S R5E & SEC. 3

& 4, T3S R5E; COB 82, P. 50-51 (WAHRENA GORDON SOLD

EVELYN BRADFORD AN UNDIVIDED 1/7 INT.); COB 162, P.

328-329 (SUC- CESSION OF WAHRENA C. GORDON); COB 217

, P 552 (RUBY G. SCARVER CHANGED TO TRUST); CO

Tax: $100.29

Interest: $4.01

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O ANTOINE GOLDEN Total Owed: $189.30

SACRAMENTO CA 95834

Owner CLARK, DOROTHY Assessment Number: Ward: 002

Name 00010124

Property Desc

36.00 AC.--3.00 AC., TRACT "B-1", SEC, 75, T2S R4E;

COB 96, P. 3; COB 213, P. 52 (SOLD ULYSSSES WICKER A

SMALL PARCEL); 16.50 AC., TRACT D, & 16.50 AC.,

TRACT E, BOTH SEC. 75, T2S R4E; COB 224, P.

67(DONATION FROM EDWARD JACKSON); COB 236, P.

444(SOLD 11

Tax: $189.99

Interest: $7.58

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

6354 DUTTON AVENUE Total Owed: $282.57

BATON ROUGE LA 70805

Owner DONALD, SHILLIE J. Assessment Number: Ward: 002

Name 00058966

Property Desc

1.00 ACRE, TRACT I, SEC. 26, T2S R4E; COB 249, P.

25(FROM CLARICE GORDON); COB 252, P 217 (FROM LARRY

JOHNSON)

Tax: $47.90

Interest: $1.89

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

317 HAMILTON ST. Total Owed: $134.79

ROANOKE RAIPS NC 27870

Owner DUNCAN, PATRICIA MICHELLE DAWSON Assessment Number: Ward: 002

Name 00007575

Property Desc

TOTAL OF 8.9297 ACRES-- 3.7497 ACRES & 2.00 ACRES

IN SEC. 38-T2S-R5E B245-P428-(1/2 INT FROM GARY W.

DANIELS); B245-P430-(1/2 INT FROM LAWRENCE DANIELS,

JR.); B252-P91 & 93-(ACT OF CORRECITONS) 3.18

ACRES-LOT E, SEC 38-T2S-R5EL B261-P29A-(FROM WARREN

WOM

Tax: 2,481.90

Interest: $99.26

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

P. O. BOX 249 Total Owed: $2,666.16

JACKSON LA 70748

Owner EVANS, MICHAEL AND WILLIAM Assessment Number: Ward: 002

Name 00070516

Property Desc

1 ACRES-1.11 AC., TRACT " 4", SEC. 29, T2S-R5E; COB

275, P. 138 (ACT OF PARTITION OF LINNIE WALL JR.,

ETAL);

Tax: $47.90

Interest: $1.44

Cost: $25.00

Mailing Address Fee: $35.00

2516 HERO DRIVE Total Owed: $109.34

NEW ORLEANS LA 70053

Owner FOSTER, RICHARD W. Assessment Number: Ward: 002

Name 00077248

Property Desc

6.545 ACRES- TRACT C-SEC. 82-T2S-R 4E- BK. 312 PG.

559-(PARTITION W/OCIA F. COLLIER, ETAL-8/28/14); BK

254 PG 66-(PLAT OF DEEDS; BK 145 PG. 33- BK. 221 PG.

164 & 647;

Tax: $28.44

Interest: $1.15

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

40094 N. HOOVER ROAD Total Owed: $114.59

PONCHATOULA LA 70454

Owner HALL ENTERPRISE Assessment Number: Ward: 002

Name 08000607

Property Desc

MACHINERY & EQUIPMENT; BUSINESS FURNITURE &

FIXTURES; (LORIN, ADOLF, CLIFTON, LAWRENCE--OWNERS)

Tax: $73.35

Interest: $2.95

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

365 CORETTA DRIVE Total Owed: $161.30

WESTWEGO LA 70094

Owner HALL, KARL A. Assessment Number: Ward: 002

Name 00076372

Property Desc

10.07 ACRES-LOT 8- SEC. 37 & 43- T2S-R5E- COB 304

PG. 256-(FROM ADOLPH HALL, SR-3/21/14); COB 41 PG.

324; COB 69 PG. 346; COB 220 PG. 179; COB 248 PG. 33

; COB 247 PG. 604; COB 273 PG. 236; COB 282 PG. 97;

Tax: $39.22

Interest: $1.59

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

5491 S HANSON LOOP Total Owed: $125.81

WASILLA AK 9962309848

Owner HAYWOOD, SAMUEL EST. Assessment Number: Ward: 002

Name 00009217

Property Desc

1.88 ACRES, SEC. 28, T2S R5E; COB 41, P. 494; COB

174, P. 507-527 (SOLD HWY. DEPT. 0.12 AC., PARCEL

6-7 & 26 SQ. FT., PARCEL 7-4)HEIRS OF SAMUEL &

ESTELLE J. HAYWOOD- ANNA, ANNIE JOE, WARREANER, IRMA

, IRVIN, JOSEPH, WALTER, CORA-(DECEA SED-NO CHILDREN

, A

Tax: $84.06

Interest: $3.34

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O WALTER HAYWOOD Total Owed: $172.40

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner KEYS, OLA MAE -ETAL Assessment Number: Ward: 002

Name 00012146

Property Desc

45.00 AC. SEC. 13, T2S R4E; B46- P568;

B259-P152-(SUCN OF ELSIE M. DICKERSON-OLA M. KEYES

GETS HER 1/3 UND. INT. IN ESTATE-2006);

B325-P244-(SMALL SUCN' OF LELAR MUSE & WILLIE

(BILLY) MUSE); B325- P321-(SALE OF 2.00 ACRES W/

SURVEY MAP-SOLD TO JACKEYLA D

Tax: $629.25

Interest: $25.18

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

625 HIGHWAY 1043 Total Owed: $739.43

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner LEE, LUCILLE M. Assessment Number: Ward: 002

Name 00064378

Property Desc

3.09 AC., TRACT 1-A, SEC. 53, T2S R4E; COB 257, P.

358(FROM KIRBY RANDALL-SEE PLAT A-334);

Tax: $15.21

Interest: $0.60

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

561 BUCKHORN BEND LOOP ROAD Total Owed: $100.81

MONROE LA 7120209703

Owner MELTON, MYRTLE JOHNSON Assessment Number: Ward: 002

Name 00011916

Property Desc

12 ACRES--(11.9862 AC.), TRACT #4, OF NATHANIEL

JOHNSON ESTATE, HR 53, T2S R5E; COB 124, P. 286; COB

168, P. 434 (JUDGMENT OF POSSES- SION--NATHANIEL &

IZONA MILLER JOHNSON SUC'NS.); UV/01 TAXES PAID BY

MICHAEL THORTON (224-6067)

Tax: $68.21

Interest: $2.74

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

213 WEST ESPLANADE AVE Total Owed: $155.95

METAIRIE LA 7000501400

Owner MUSE TRUCKING, INC. Assessment Number: Ward: 002

Name 00012153

Property Desc

9.00 ACRES---7.30 AC., SEC. 53, T2S R4E; 1.70 AC.,

SEC. 53, T2S R4E; COB 242, P. 92 (SUC'N OF MITTIE T

& PEGGY MUSE); COB 243, P 94 (PARTITION); COB 252, P

. 112 (PARTITION W/ HELEN MUSE); COB 252, P. 549(ACT

OF TRANSFER FROM LON MUSE); COB 293 PG. 62-(CA

Tax: $443.80

Interest: $17.79

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

P. O. BOX 165 Total Owed: $546.59

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner MUSE, BOOKER T. ESTATE Assessment Number: Ward: 002

Name 00012120

Property Desc

2.00 AC. SEC. 44, T2S R5E; B59-P23 (SUCN OF RUFUS

MUSE); B88-P215); B322-P556-(SUCN OF IVY LEE MUSE-

HIS UND 1/3 INTEREST TO SHARIEE DANYALE

JONES-2/19/16);

Tax: $89.66

Interest: $3.61

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O SHARIEE JONES Total Owed: $178.27

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner PONDER, CHARLES LAW; LAURA A. HAL Assessment Number: Ward: 002

Name 00012609

Property Desc

51.30 ACRES, SEC. 7 & 65, T2S R5E; COB 147, P. 526;

COB 157, P. 21 (SOLD 4 ACRES TO VIRGINA HAWKINS

CAUSEY); COB 251, P. 579(THE SUC'N OF LESLIE B.

PONDER III TO WOOD- LAND ROAD, LLC); COB 253, P. 117

(RONALD SESSIONS SOLD HIS INT. TO WOODLAND ROAD, LLC

,

Tax: $631.73

Interest: $25.27

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

& WOODLAND ROAD, LLC Total Owed: $742.00

AMITE LA 70422

Owner SPEARS, HENRIETTA P. Assessment Number: Ward: 002

Name 08005010

Property Desc

1 COUNTRY LOT, 136' NORTH & SOUTH BY 69' EAST &

WEST IN SEC. 34, T2S R5E; COB 205, P. 77 (FROM JOE

OV- ERTON); COB 205, P. 162 (SHERIFF'S TAX SALE TO

HELENA E. MCKEAN ON 2.50 AC.); COB 225, P. 204

(CHARLES SPEARS DONATED INT. TO HENRIETTA)

Tax: $570.22

Interest: $22.79

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

6832 STONESHIRE Total Owed: $678.01

BATON ROUGE LA 70818

Owner THOMAS, EDDIE EST & ISAIAH THOMAS Assessment Number: Ward: 002

Name 00014233

Property Desc

1 ACRE--(0.94 AC.), SEC. 13, T2S R4E; COB 107, P.

76-79 (SOLD 0.06 AC. TO LA. HIGHWAY DEPT, BEING PAR

-CEL #7-5); COB 208, P. 392 (FROM FELICIA THOMAS);

COB 293 PG. 230- DONATION FRM CLAUDETTE T DOUGLAS &

LEVETTE THOMAS-ALL R,T,& I IN PAECEL NO 7-5 TO IS

Tax: $395.09

Interest: $15.82

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

% DAN ALEXANDER Total Owed: $495.91

BATON ROUGE LA 70811

Owner VIASAT INC. Assessment Number: Ward: 002

Name 08007917

Property Desc

1001 X 15% = 150

Tax: $22.45

Interest: $0.93

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O RYAN, LLC. Total Owed: $108.38

NASHVILLE TN 37291

Owner WICKER, HELEN KNIGHTEN Assessment Number: Ward: 002

Name 00015305

Property Desc

4.91 ACRES, SEC. 10, T2S R5E; COB 192, P. 234 (FRED

O. WICKER, SR. SUC'N); UV/99; TOOK HOUSE OFF OF

HELEN K. WICKER ASSESSMENT AND PLACED IT ON AN

ASSESSMENT WITH FRED WICKER, JR. & HELEN WICKER

ADDISON 3/8/10

Tax: $19.62

Interest: $0.80

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

868 BLOUNT ROAD Total Owed: $105.42

BATON ROUGE LA 70807

Owner ATKINS, WARREN G., JR. Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00063701

Property Desc

1.00 AC., LOT #3, SEC. 52, T3S R5E COB 256, P 228

(FROM IONA T. PITTS

Tax: $51.46

Interest: $2.05

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

% ROSE MARIE MITCHELL Total Owed: $138.51

KENNER LA 7006203052

Owner BRUMFIELD, TINISHA NICOLIA Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00069344

Property Desc

0.27 AC., "TRACT H-1" OUT OF A 14.80 AC. TRACT, SEC

. 12 AND 1, T3S-R5E; COB 273, P. 220 (ACT OF

DONATION BY WRIGHT PORTER, SR. HEIRS);

Tax: $14.47

Interest: $0.59

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O MARY BRUMFIELD Total Owed: $100.06

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner CHARLES, EMMITT R. I. Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00061556

Property Desc

62.20 ACRES--38.40 AC., SEC. 13; 23.80 AC., SEC. 13

; ALL T3S R5E; COB 250, P. 202(FROM EMMITT & THELMA

MUSE)

Tax: $344.28

Interest: $13.77

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O EMMITT MUSE Total Owed: $443.05

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner CRADDOCK, LINDA HORNSBY Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00017749

Property Desc

24.14 ACRES--8.384 AC., SEC. 53, T3S R5E; COB 194,

P 116 (FROM LORA SINGLETON LINDSEY SUC'N); 15.756 AC

., PARCEL 8, SEC. 39, T3S R5E; COB 273, P 105 (FROM

SUC'N OF VIVIAN SINGLETON WOMACK)

Tax: $133.78

Interest: $5.37

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

P. O. BOX 883 Total Owed: $224.15

AMITE LA 70422

Owner DEAMER, BETTY ELNORA ADDISON Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00018036

Property Desc

1.099 AC., LOT #5-6 OF LOT #5 OF EST. OF IKE GORDON

, SEC. 2, T3S R4E; COB 176, P. 546 (FROM SAMUEL E.

BENNETT)

Tax: $56.29

Interest: $2.25

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

4226 RALEIGH DRIVE Total Owed: $143.54

BATON ROUGE LA 7081407243

Owner DEAMER, MAMIE MCCLENDON ESTATE Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00018044

Property Desc

1.00 AC. IN LOTS 3 & 4, SEC. 5, T3S R5E; COB 188, P

. 482 (FROM ARCHIE MCCLENDON ESTATE)

Tax: $104.54

Interest: $4.18

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O HUEY P. DEAMER, JR. Total Owed: $193.72

BATON ROUGE LA 70814

Owner FORREST, DANIEL M. & REGINA Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00023838

Property Desc

1.00 AC, TRACT 2, SEC. 32, T3S R5E B267-P18-(SUCN

OF BRENDA K. RODRIQUEZ); B267-P233-(STIPULATED SUCN

OF BRENDA K RODRIGUEZ); B284-P246- (TAX

SALE-5/18/11); B291-P488- (REDEMPTION DEED);

B299-P355- (TAX SALE 5/15/13 FROM DANIEL & REGINA

FORREST); B324-P

Tax: $373.08

Interest: $14.92

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

591 EFFERSON LANE Total Owed: $473.00

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner FRAZIER, LESTER EARL "GORDAN”- ESTA Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00019364

Property Desc

0.7599 ACRES-(250' X 132.4')-OUT OF TRACT "E", SEC.

28, T3S R5E; COB 138, P. 820-(SUCN OF CELESTINE M.

FRAZIER-7/23/83);

Tax: $51.46

Interest: $2.05

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

50 CASTON LANE Total Owed: $138.51

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner GRANT, ROSE MARIE Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00063677

Property Desc

1.00 AC., LOT 4, SEC. 52, T3S R5E; COB 256, P

222(FROM IONA T. PITTS)

Tax: $51.46

Interest: $2.05

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

2615 DECATUR STREET Total Owed: $138.51

KENNER LA 7006203052

Owner GREENSBURG EARLY CHILDHOOD DAY Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 08001100

Property Desc

2.00 AC. SEC. 1, T3S R5E; COB 194, P. 130 (FROM

CARETHA K. WHEELER); COB 235, P. 446(REVOCATION OF

CORP CHARTER); BUILDING PHYSICAL: 15798 HWY 43;

G-BURG COB 292 PG. 137-(LEASE OF BLG. TO LATRICIA

CHAPPEL- 4/23/12-4/22/13)

Tax: $869.98

Interest: $34.81

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O LARRY FREEMAN Total Owed: $989.79

AMITE LA 70422

Owner GREENSBURG EARLY CHILDHOOD DAY Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 08001118

Property Desc

FURNITURE & FIXTURES

Tax: $28.95

Interest: $1.15

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O LARRY FREEMAN Total Owed: $115.10

AMITE LA 70422

Owner HITCHENS, REVIE S & J D HITCHENS ES Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00020354

Property Desc

4 ACRES- LOT # 5 OF A PARTITION OF LOT # 3, SEC. 24

, T3S R5E; COB 207 P. 329 (REVIE DONATED 1/2 INT. TO

J. D.); COB 93,P.194; THIS PROPERTY WAS NOT INCLUDED

IN J. D. HITCHENS SUCCCESSION IN 271/ 52

Tax: $17.70

Interest: $0.72

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O SHIRLEY HITCHENS Total Owed: $103.42

NEW ORLEANS LA 70115

Owner HOLMES, LEROY ESTATE Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00020461

Property Desc

1.00 ACRE (LOT #2); SEC. 1, T3S R5E; COB 188, P.

568 (FROM CHRIS- TINE HOLMES SUC'N); COB 189, P. 14

(HEIRS SOLD TO MOSES); COB 257, P. 438(FROM MOSES &

MAMIE HOLMES)

Tax: $51.46

Interest: $2.05

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

% MELISSA HOLMES FRANCIS Total Owed: $138.51

NEW ORLEANS LA 70116

Owner HORNSBY, LESTER ESTATE Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00020495

Property Desc

40.00 AC., SEC. 49, T3S R5E; COB 109, P. 460; COB

269, P 170 (SUC'N OF LEOTA S. HORNSBY; COB 269,P 172

(SUC'N OF LESTER HORNSBY) 7/24 INT. TO LINDA H.

CRADDOCK 7/120 INT. TO DEAN HORNSBY 7/120 INT. TO

MONA H. HAYES 7/120 INT. TO MORGAN HORNSBY 7/120 INT

.

Tax: $153.18

Interest: $6.11

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O LINDA CRADDOCK Total Owed: $244.29

AMITE, LA 70422

Owner HORNSBY, ROXANNE, ETAL Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00069203

Property Desc

20.343 AC., PARCEL 3, SEC. 39, T3S R5E; COB 273, P

105 (SUC'N OF VIVIAN S. WOMACK) 1/4 INT. TO LINDA H.

CRADDOCK 1/4 INT. TO ROXANNE HORNSBY 1/20 INT. TO

DEAN HORNSBY, MONA H. HAYES, MORGAN HORNSBY, LYDIA H

. KLINE, & VAN HORNSBY 1/16 INT. TO HAYDEN HORNS

Tax: $110.95

Interest: $4.44

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

31859 TIBOE PLAZZA Total Owed: $200.39

SPRINGFIELD LA 70462

Owner M. COLEMAN ENTERPRISES Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00024364

Property Desc

60.81 AC., SEC. 37, T3S R6E; B244- P510-(FROM JAMES

S. LANGELY); B270 P441-(DONATED 10 ACS TO OTIS K. &

ESTENNA MARKHAM); B306-P32-(TAX SALE FROM LINDA C.

SHARPLESS-5/14/ 14); B315-P37-(REDEMPTION DEED FRM

GARY & LINDA TAYLOR-11/18/14); B324-P321-(SHERIF

Tax: 1,175.52

Interest: $47.03

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

400 JACKSON AVENUE Total Owed: $1,307.55

NEW ORLEANS LA 70130

Owner MITCHELL, GEORGE L. ESTATE Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00063685

Property Desc

1.68 AC, LOT 1, SEC. 52, T3S R5E; COB 256, P 225

(FROM IONA T. PITTS ***DO NOT CHANGE ADDRESS*** SEE

NOTES

Tax: $86.84

Interest: $3.48

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O ROSE MARIE MITCHELL Total Owed: $175.32

KENNER LA 7006205023

Owner MOAK, RUSSELL Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00060186

Property Desc

1.02 AC., SEC. 41, T3S R4E; B257- P595-(FRM VERNON

& ANGELENIA LEE) B288-P389-(JUDGEMENT CHANGING

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY); B290-P89 (FRM BILLY

RAYMOND DOIRON); B299- P353-(TAX SALE 5/15/13-FROM

RUSSEL W. MOAK); B302-P251-(REDEMPTION DEED FROM

WAYNE EHRE

Tax: $83.62

Interest: $3.36

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

P. O. BOX 1471 Total Owed: $171.98

DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70727

Owner MUSE, EMMITT- ESTATE Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00067371

Property Desc

TRAILER PARK

Tax: $998.63

Interest: $39.93

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

1758 MUSE RD. Total Owed: $1,123.56

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner NEEDHAM, JAMES H. Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00022749

Property Desc

107.00 AC. IN SEC. 47 & 59, T3S- R6E- COB 282 PG.

557 (ACT OF PARTITION OF HERBERT C. NEEDHAM ESTATE)

SEE PLAT A PG. 406

Tax: $495.81

Interest: $19.84

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

201 ACADIA DRIVE Total Owed: $600.65

LAFAYETTE LA 70508

Owner NEEDHAM, JAMES H. "BUDDY"Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00022756

Property Desc

77.62 ACRES--9.041 AC., SEC. 58, T3S R5E; 10.864 AC

., SEC. 48, T3S R6E; 30.715 AC., SEC. 48, T3S R6E;

27 AC., SEC 66, T3S R6E; COB 238, P. 471 (SUC'N OF

HERBERT C. NEEDHAM); COB 259, P. 429(SUC'N OF

HERBERT C. NEEDHAM)

Tax: $652.30

Interest: $26.08

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

201 ACADIA DR. Total Owed: $763.38

LAFAYETTE LA 70508

Owner RAMKE, DIEDRICK & HELEN TRUST Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00023457

Property Desc

24 ACRES- (23.57 AC.) 6.80 AC., LOT # 1, SEC. 64;

16.77 AC., LOT # 11, SEC. 64, T3S R4E; COB 197, P.

357; COB 111, P. 11(PARTI- TION); COB 200, P.

53(MAP)

Tax: $135.39

Interest: $5.43

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

3928 SCARBOROUGH DRIVE Total Owed: $225.82

BATON ROUGE LA 70814

Owner RUDISON, CLIFFORD & DEANNA H. Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00019372

Property Desc

1 ACRE- SEC. 1, T3S R4E; COB 251, P. 395 (SHERIFF'S

SALE OF LINDA J GORDON'S PROPERTY)

Tax: 1,016.32

Interest: $40.66

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

242 WHITLEY ROAD Total Owed: $1,141.98

DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70706

Owner SIMONSON, DONALD AND Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00024380

Property Desc

4.69 ACRES, SEC. 55 & 34, T3S R5E; COB 114, P. 218;

UV/01

Tax: $435.79

Interest: $17.42

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

FANNIE P. SIMONSON Total Owed: $538.21

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner SITMAN, IRIS T. Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00024448

Property Desc

148 ACRES- (M/L) 40 AC., SEC. 43, T3S R5E; 108 AC.,

SEC. 45 & 46, T3S R5E; COB 69, P. 93; COB 75, P. 249

; UV/01

Tax: $822.33

Interest: $32.89

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

12636 FRANKFURT AVE. Total Owed: $940.22

BATON ROUGE LA 70816

Owner ST. HELENA PARISH-TAX SALE PROPERT Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00023234

Property Desc

2 ACRES- BOUNDED W. BY LEE SIMS, S. BY STATE HWY, E

. BY GRAVEL ROAD N. BY W. S. SIMS- COB 97, P. 190;

COB 101, P. 419-421-(POWER OF ATTORNEY GIVEN TO

WILLIAM E. WATSON); SEC, 2, T3S R4E; COB 277, P. 531

(TAX SALE-5/12/10); COB 298 PG. 352-(REDEMPTIN DEED

Tax: $263.73

Interest: $10.53

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

P.O. BOX 275 Total Owed: $359.26

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner TILLERY, LIONEL Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00025221

Property Desc

2.856 AC--TRACT : F", SEC. 5, T3S R5E; COB 239, P.

238 (PARTITION)

Tax: $146.35

Interest: $5.83

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

116 HATHAWAY PLACE Total Owed: $237.18

NEW ORLEANS LA 70119

Owner TURNER, JANICE W. & KELVIN Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00071928

Property Desc

3-ACRE- SEC. 63, T3S-R5E; B279- P439-(FROM BANK OF

AMERICA); B327- P449-(SUCN OF FREDDIE LEE ROBERTS

4/5/17- EN113196); B328-P189-(CASH SALE FROM FREDDIE

LEE BARTHOLOMEW & DARNESHIA MILLER-5/18/17-EN11343

1-$15,000);

Tax: $353.78

Interest: $14.15

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

24853 EUBANKS ROAD Total Owed: $452.93

CLINTON LA 70722

Owner WALLACE, WILLIE J., JR. Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00022350

Property Desc

20 ACRES- THE N/2 NE/4 NW/4, SEC. 14, T3S R4E;COB

259, P 25 (FROM VERDA L. MITCHELL); COB 259, P 42

(SAME DEED AS ABOVE FILED TWICE)

Tax: $100.42

Interest: $3.99

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

46291 BECKIE DRIVE Total Owed: $189.41

HAMMOND LA 70401

Owner WICKER, TAQUINNA Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00079996

Property Desc

1.00 ACRE-SEC. 5-T3S-R5E-LOT 6-1 B326-P43-(CASH

SALE FROM SHAWN D. BROWN & SANDRA A. BROWN-W/SURVEY

MAP-$7,000-11/7/16);

Tax: $51.46

Interest: $2.05

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

70 LEA STREET Total Owed: $138.51

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner WILKINSON, NORMA G. Assessment Number: Ward: 003

Name 00021634

Property Desc

1 ACRE, HR. 38, T3S R5E; B149-P449 (FROM HENRY

JAMES MUSE); B322-P487 (DONATION FROM JANIE MAE

LEE-2/24/ 2016-W/SURVEY MAP); B328-P574-( SHERIFF

TAX SALE FOR 2016 TAXES- $227.75- EN113673- FROM

NORMA GENE WILKINSON-5/17/17); B329-P502-(RE-

DEMPTION DEED

Tax: $51.46

Interest: $2.05

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

P. O. BOX 1131 Total Owed: $138.51

PINE GROVE LA 70453

Owner BENNETT, RONALD & RHONDESIA Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00036111

Property Desc

0.36 ACRES- LOT 2-B-SEC. 43-T4S-R4 E;

B254-P249-(FROM DENNIS LEE); B277-P208-(PHILLIP &

CORINE COCHRA N FRM BOBBY RAY & WAUKEHA LEE THOM AS)

; B277-P455-(BOBBY RAY & WAUKES HA LEE THOMAS

PURCHASED FROM PHILLIP & CORINE A. HAYES COCHRAN)

B318-P379-(SHERIFF

Tax: $426.13

Interest: $17.05

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

121 MAC ALBERT LANE Total Owed: $528.18

DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70706

Owner BOULLION, SANDRA ELIZABETH TATE Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00077107

Property Desc

2.06 ACRES-TRACT B-SEC 13-T4S-R4E- W/SURVEY MAP-

B311-P518-(SUCN & PARTITION OF THELMA INEZ TATE &

CLINTON TATE-9/12/14); B51-P589; B108-P244; B302-P46

; B323-P347-(RE SURVEY MAP OF PROPERTY-7/30/15);

B328-P13-(AMENDED JUDGMENT OF POSS ESSION &

PARTITION

Tax: $184.10

Interest: $7.36

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

40040 SHELBY SIBLEY ROAD Total Owed: $276.46

PINE GROVE LA 70453

Owner CARTER, SYBIL C. Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00031534

Property Desc

1 COUNTRY LOT (60' X 100'), LOT #9 OF LOT "E", SEC.

43, T4S R4E COB 264, P 146 (FROM ESTATE OF HUEY P.

LEE, SR.); COB 278 P. 188 (ADJUDICATED TO PARISH AT

TAX SALE 5/12/10); COB 279, P.003 (REDEEMED FROM ST.

HELENA PARISH); BK 319 PG 224-(TAX SALE-ADJ. T

Tax: $90.12

Interest: $3.62

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

459 BRYAN STREET Total Owed: $178.74

DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70726

Owner CEDOTAL, EMERSON J & ANGE LA H, II Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00080309

Property Desc

1.00 AC. LOT J-SEC. 14-T4S-R4E- B326-P523-(BOND FOR

DEED FROM DOULAS R. BARNES-1/21/17- EN112795 $19

,500);

Tax: $90.12

Interest: $3.62

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

% DOUGLAS BARNES Total Owed: $178.74

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner CEDOTAL, EMERSON J. II & RACHEL A Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00027656

Property Desc

0.515 ACRES-LOT I2-SEC 14-T4S-R5E- OFF VETERANC

BLVD); COB 275 P 388; COB 278 PG 431; COB 245 PG 492

; COB 245 PG. 490; COB 246 PG. 157; COB 347 PG. 385;

COB 245 PG 121; COB 256 PG. 61; COB 256 PG. 407; COB

256 PG. 420; COB 242 PG. 11; COB 245 PG. 492; CO

Tax: $46.35

Interest: $1.87

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

OCONNELL- % DOUGLAS BARNES Total Owed: $133.22

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner CHARLES, EMMITT R. I. Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00033522

Property Desc

4.25 AC., TRACT #2, SEC. 57, T4S R5E; COB 106, P.

368; COB 114, P. 108; COB 250, P. 202(FROM THELMA

MUSE)

Tax: $13.38

Interest: $0.55

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O EMMITT MUSE Total Owed: $98.93

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner COCKERHAM, CLYDE & BETTY Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00077339

Property Desc

3.00 ACRES- TRACT DC-1- SEC. 45- T4S-R4E- BK 313 PG

. 589-(FROM GERALDINE RICKS NESOM-ETAL-10/30/1

4-W/SURVEY MAP);

Tax: $13.12

Interest: $0.50

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

33440 MARION DRIVE Total Owed: $98.62

DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70706

Owner COMPTON, GARY W. JR., & REBECCA J. Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00074278

Property Desc

2.00 ACRES- TRACT 7-SEC.49-T4S-R4E HOMESTEAD

ESTATES- B294-P385-(FROM BREELAND MCDANIEL LAND DEV)

; B299- P371; B300-P151; B311-P581; PLAT A-374;

B327-P223-(CASH SALE FROM NORMAN L. & JOYCE M.

MILLER- 3/6/17-$35,000-EN113019);

Tax: $180.24

Interest: $7.20

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

34790 WEISS ROAD Total Owed: $272.44

WALKER LA 70785

Owner CORLEY ENTERPRISES OF LOUISIANA Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 08001522

Property Desc

3.68 AC., TRACTS A, C & D, SEC. 43 T4S R5E; COB 246

, P. 540(FROM JESSICA I. TYCER & W. E. DYKES-- BEAR

CREEK STEAK HOUSE)

Tax: $332.33

Interest: $13.29

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

8430 LE MARIE CT Total Owed: $430.62

DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70706

Owner DELA ROSA, JOEL & BEATRIZ Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00063396

Property Desc

0.44 TOTAL ACRES-- 0,28 ACS- TRACT WM-3-A & 0.16

ACS- TRACT 2-SEC 49-T4S-R3E; B274-P173-(FROM JOSEPH

ERWIN-ETUX; B289-P173-(SUCN OF IRA ELI VAUGHN)

B292-P362; B303-P213; B302-P232- (FROM WANDA M.

VAUGHN-1/27/13); B319-P187; B322-P435; B327-P227 &

MOB292-

Tax: $180.24

Interest: $7.20

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

526 LOUISA STREET Total Owed: $272.44

MORGAN CITY LA 70380

Owner DORSEY, JOHNNIE- HEIRS Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00028316

Property Desc

13.575 AC.-4.50 AC. SEC. 43; 9.075 AC. LOT #2, SEC.

45, ALL T4S R4E; COB 92, P. 169; COB 95, P. 42 & 321

; COB 97, P. 338; COB 103, P. 265; COB 208, P. 494-A

& 518A(SOLD 0.005 AC. TO DOTD); COB 245, P 14 (MARY

D. FORD DONATED HER INT TO VIOLA T. DORSEY);

Tax: $127.29

Interest: $5.09

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

108 CHARLOTTE LANE Total Owed: $217.38

DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70706

Owner HOLIDAY, SARA Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00029512

Property Desc

MOBILE HOME ON WILLIE PRESTON'S PROPERTY

Tax: $46.29

Interest: $1.85

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

1153 HIGHWAY 441 Total Owed: $133.14

HOLDEN LA 70744

Owner JACKSON, HOSEA-ESTATE Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00030304

Property Desc

1 ACRE, SEC. 13, T4S R5E; B56-P237 (FROM FRANCENA

BOWMAN JOHNSON & SALLIE MORGAN BARSOCK); B306-P38-

(TAX SALE FROM HOSEA JACKSON EST- 5/14/14);

B329-P196-(REDEMPTION DEED FROM IOLA

MARTIN-7/26/17-#113 893-$1923.22);

Tax: $275.36

Interest: $11.03

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

% BRIDGETTE CYPRIAN Total Owed: $371.39

PINE GROVE LA 70453

Owner JENNINGS, CHAD Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00036046

Property Desc

15 ACS-TRACT 1-B-SEC 46-T4S-R5E; B242-P23-(FROM ROY

W. LAMBERT); B245-P418-(BFD OF 7.50 ACS TO WILLIAM

DELANCY); B249-P34-(CANCEL LATION OF BFD FROM

WILLIAM DELANCY B230-P18-(MAP); B329-P206-(CASH DEED

FROM HENRY WAYNE TEMPLE-7/21/ 17-EN113905-$50,000);

Tax: $112.00

Interest: $4.48

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

38709 HESS ROAD Total Owed: $201.48

DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70706

Owner JONES, LORI Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00036467

Property Desc

1.945 AC., SEC 18-T4S-R5E; B226- P563-(FROM STEVE

BATES & BARBARA B. DERROUGH); B240-P23-(COMMUNITY

PROPERTY SETTLEMENT); B289-P173- (SUCN OF IRA ELI

VAUGHN); B289- P384-(DONATION FRM WONDA M. VAUGHN

B292-P376-(TAX SALE-5/16/12); B303 P215-(REDEMPTION

DE

Tax: $175.09

Interest: $7.02

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

43379 HIGHWAY 16 Total Owed: $267.11

PINE GROVE LA 70453

Owner LAW, DELOIS Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00080275

Property Desc

0.818 ACRES-(M/L) TRACT DL-1- SEC. 43-4-4-

B326-P475A-(CASH SALE FROM TRANQUILITY LAND HOLDING

CO. LLC EN112743-1/13/17-$55,000);

Tax: $90.12

Interest: $3.61

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $35.00

4344 39TH STREET Total Owed: $213.73

ZACHARY LA 70791

Owner LEE, JOHN Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00072413

Property Desc

1.703 ACRES- SEC. 23, T4S-R4E - LOT 4- FRONT HALF

(COB 282 PG. 76- COMMUNITY PROPERTY SETTLEMENT W/

PAMECIA LEE); COB 282 PG. 81 & 83 (ACT OF DONATION

AS PER CPS);

Tax: $154.49

Interest: $6.17

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

13855 SPANISH OAK DRIVE Total Owed: $245.66

BATON ROUGE LA 7081801426

Owner LEE, SHERIKA L & NATHANIEL BROWN Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00076943

Property Desc

1.50 ACRES- LOTS 13 & 14-SEC. 43-T 4S-R4E- COB 311

PG. 264-(FROM ESTATE OF DENNIS LEE, SR.-9/9/14); COB

311 PG. 263-(COVENANT & AGREE- MENT TO HOLD PROPERTY

AS ONE OWNER 9/9/14);

Tax: $135.17

Interest: $5.40

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

880 HORNSBY ROAD Total Owed: $225.57

PINE GROVE LA 70453

Owner M. COLEMAN ENTERPRISE Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00074831

Property Desc

1.99 ACRES- TRACT 32- SEC. 49-T4S- R4E- COB 297 PG.

265- (FROM BREELA ND-MCDANIEL LAND DEVELOPMENT,LLC);

PLAT A-374); B328-P580-(SHERIFF TAX SALE FOR 2016

TAXES-$375.81- EN113679-FRM NICOLE SHEILEEN OWENS

WOMACK-5/17/17);

Tax: $180.24

Interest: $7.20

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

P.O. BOX 1001 Total Owed: $272.44

WATSON LA 70786

Owner MCCRAY, NORMAN CHARLES Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00063347

Property Desc

1.00 AC., LOT H-3, SEC. 50, T4S R3E; COB 253, P.

145(PARTITION) COB 277, P. 525 (TAX SALE OF NOR- MAN

CHARLES MCCRAY PROPERTY ON 5/12/2010); COB 278, P

620 (RE- DEMPTION DEED FROM RUTH JACOB)

Tax: $90.12

Interest: $3.62

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

P.O. BOX 3491 Total Owed: $178.74

SEATTLE WA 98114

Owner MORRIS, SHERROLANNET Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00075424

Property Desc

1.059 ACRES- LOT 12- SEC. 43- T4S- R4E- COB 299 PG.

309-(FROM ESTATE OF DENNIS LEE, SR.);

Tax: $90.12

Interest: $3.62

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

157 MAC ALBERT ROAD Total Owed: $178.74

DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70706

Owner O'MARA, JACOB S. & KORTLIN B RADLE Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00078949

Property Desc

5.00 ACRES (+/-)-SEC. 27-T4S-R5E- BEING SITUATED IN

THE E2 OF SEC 27 & LYING W OF THE W/ROW OF HWY 1036

B322-P518-(FROM SOTERRA, LLC-WITH AREA MAP

ATTACHED-2/29/2016);

Tax: $18.43

Interest: $0.73

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

1699 HIGHWAY 1036 Total Owed: $104.16

HOLDEN LA 70744

Owner OTT, CURTIS & KRISTEN Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00080473

Property Desc

0.825 ACRES- TRACT CO-1-SEC. 44- T4S-R4E;

B327-P236-(DONATION FROM. TRANQUILITY LAND HOLDING

CO., LLC 3/10/17- EN#113028);

Tax: $90.12

Interest: $3.62

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

215 CAMP JOY LANE Total Owed: $178.74

DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70706

Owner PASSMAN, DUDLEY C. Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00033829

Property Desc

26.46 AC., SEC. 51, T4S R6E; COB 69, P. 245; COB

104, P. 355; COB 246, P. 207(SUC'N OF WILEY & MYTRLE

PASSMAN) PHYSICAL: 1870 DURBIN AVE.; MONT.

Tax: $82.07

Interest: $3.27

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $35.00

825 SENA DRIVE Total Owed: $205.34

METAIRIE LA 70005

Owner REIMONENQ, KEVIN & DONNA Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00066563

Property Desc

0.728 AC, TRACT C-11-B, SEC. 49, T4S R5E;

B264-P100-(FROM KEVIN & GWENDOLYN GUIDRY & GRACIE

CORP); TAX SALE-5/12/10-B278-P29-(DEVIN & DONNA

REIDMONENQ); B280-P555-(RE- DEMPTION DEED FROM

RODGER SHELTON 12/20/10); B324-P311-(SHERIFF TAX

SALE FOR 2015 TAXE

Tax: $60.53

Interest: $2.43

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

1218 TOURO STREET Total Owed: $147.96

NEW ORLEANS LA 70116

Owner RMC CONSTRUCTION AND RESTOR, LLC Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 08008345

Property Desc

0.517 AC., TRACT WM-5, SEC. 49-4-3 ; COB 294, P 411

(FROM WARREN MC CRAY ETUX 9/7/12; COB 293 P 61

(SURVEY MAP)

Tax: $598.64

Interest: $23.94

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

51488 HIGHWAY 16 Total Owed: $707.58

DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70706

Owner RUDISON, CLIFFORD Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00027797

Property Desc

O.75 AC., SEC. 42, T4S, R5E; B254- P441-(FROM

CORYEL B. CULBERSON); B262-P28-(SHERIFF'S SALE OF

GERRY CONWAY PROPERTY); B324-P535-(AGREE MENT TO

SELL TO LATONYA MONIQUE SIMON-2/21/09-FILED 7/13/16)

;

Tax: $240.94

Interest: $9.64

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

242 WHITLEY ROAD Total Owed: $335.58

DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70706

Owner RUDISON, CLIFFORD & MELVIN WILLIA Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00034868

Property Desc

77.85 AC. SEC. 35, T4S R3E; COB 30 P. 398; TEL

213-751-0258 COB 278, P. 561 (NOTICE OF LEASE); COB

294, P. 169 (JUDGMENT GIVING PROPERTY TO CLIFFORD

RUDISON AND MELVIN WILLIAMS); COB 294 PG. 172-

200-(LEASED TO SOURHERN AGGREGATES LLC); COB 294 PG.

176-

Tax: $310.34

Interest: $12.41

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O CLIFFORD RUDISON Total Owed: $407.75

DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70706

Owner RUDISON, RUNELL Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00034900

Property Desc

4.347 AC. OUT OF LOTS 4 & 10, SEC. 35 & 49, T4S R3E

& BEING AN UNDI- VIDED 1/3 INT. IN THE BURLIN L.

RUDISON HEIRS PROPERTY FROM THE SUC'N. OF H. C.

RUDISON, SR. AND OLIVIA BLACK RUDISON IN COB 154, P.

481; UV/99

Tax: $15.45

Interest: $0.62

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O STEPHEN M. RUDISON Total Owed: $101.07

DALLAS TX 75224

Owner SIMS, SAMUEL H., JR. & DEBORAH B. Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00080739

Property Desc

3.00 ACRES- BEING LOTS K-5, 6 & 7 SEC. 47-T4S-R3E-

B328-P311-(CASH SALE FROM KARLA KAYE KLENERT

"BAGLEY")-5/30/17-EN113486-$15,000 SURVEY

MAP-B328-P310);

Tax: $14.41

Interest: $0.58

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

32942 CLINTON ALLEN ROAD Total Owed: $99.99

DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70706

Owner ST. HELENA PARISH-TAX SALE PROPERT Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 08002140

Property Desc

.405 AC., SEC. 18, T4S R5E; B240- P23-(COMMUNITY

PROPERTY SETTLEMENT B289-P173-(SUCN OF IRA ELI

VAUGHN) B289-P384-(DONATION FROM WONDA VAUGHN);

B292-P291-(TAX SALE-5/16/ 12); B303-P214-(REDEPTION

DEED FROM WAYNE EHRET-1/17/14); B315-P1

B319-P232-(TAX SAL

Tax: 2,129.36

Interest: $85.16

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

43379 HWY 16 Total Owed: $2,299.52

PINE GROVE LA 70453

Owner STELLY, DALE A. & JACKIE Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00072355

Property Desc

10 ACRES- SEC. 38- T4S-R4E-COB 281 PG. 622 (CASH

SALE FROM MELVILLE R & DARNELL WEST); COB 304 PG.

269 -(FROM MARY E. MCCAULEY SMITH ROSE 4/3/14);

B324-P327-(SHERIFF TAX SALE FOR 2015 TAXES FROM DALE

& JACKIE STELLY-6/1/16); B325-P114- (REDEMPTION DEED

F

Tax: $320.07

Interest: $12.81

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

171 WENDY BEND LANE Total Owed: $417.88

PINE GROVE LA 70453

Owner THOMAS, TARORIUS & COLBY Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00029157

Property Desc

1.00 AC., SEC. 42, T4S R5E; & A 1976 TOWNHOUSE

MOBILE HOME, VIN # ACTN770035A; B259-P560-(SHERIFF'S

SALE OF PHILLIP GRANTHAMS PROPERTY B259-P647-(FROM

CIFFORD RUDISON); B319-P197-(TAX SALE-5/20/15-FROM

MELVIN WILLIAMS-2014 TAXES); B323 P-219-(QUITCLAIM D

Tax: $130.56

Interest: $5.23

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

7891 WHITLEY ROAD Total Owed: $220.79

DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70706

Owner THOMPSON, BARBARA LEE Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00037218

Property Desc

0.81 AC. SEC. 54- T4S-R5E- TAKEN FROM THE NORTH

EAST CORNER OF WILLIAM B. KING TRACT- B46-P374;

B274-P206-(CASH DEED FROM SHIRLEY WILLIAMS

ALVERIS-7/17/09; B273- P400; B273-P494; B274-P186;

B278- P27; B278-P643; B288-P24-(SURVEY MAP SHOWING 0

.81 ACRES NO

Tax: $83.08

Interest: $3.34

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

84 CHARLOTTE LANE Total Owed: $171.42

DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70706

Owner TRIPPS, VELVET Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00062422

Property Desc

2.00 AC., SEC. 47, T4S R6E; COB 254, P. 263(FROM

HENRIETTA WILLIAMS-PICHON & VELVET TRIPPS)

Tax: $332.33

Interest: $13.29

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

1217 HIGHWAY 441 Total Owed: $430.62

HOLDEN LA 70744

Owner WASHINGTON, WILLIAM SHANE AND Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00061739

Property Desc

1.69 ACRES, SECTION 51, T4S R6E; COB 219, P. 275

(TO MARILYN BOND MORGAN (THIS PROPERTY WAS NOT LIST

ED UNTIL 10/11/2005 BECAUSE A CORRECTION WAS NEEDED)

; COB 240, P 415(FROM MARILYN B. MORGAN)

Tax: $166.17

Interest: $6.64

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

LINDA JEWEL W. PAWLEY Total Owed: $257.81

GRAND JUNCTION CO 81501

Owner WILLIAMS, KATE EAST Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00037374

Property Desc

0.648 AC., SEC. 42, T4S R5E; COB 228, P. 212(FROM

CAREY WILLIAMS, JR); COB 228, P. 629 (MAP) *DEED

SAID TRACT D BUT MAP ONLY HAD A, B C); TRACT A WAS

THE ONLY TRACT LEFT AFTER BARBARA GOT TRACT B AND

GLORIA GOT TRACT C.- PLAT A-116-- B328-P458-(SMALL

SUC

Tax: $83.08

Interest: $3.34

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

3509 MEREDITH STREET Total Owed: $171.42

CHARLOTTE NC 28208

Owner WILLIFORD, PAMELA FROST ESTATE Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00037408

Property Desc

1.0 AC., SEC. 43, T4S R5E; COB 222 P. 448 (FROM SEC

. OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT--ROBERT & CASSAN

-DRA HOLMES PROPERTY)

Tax: $379.81

Interest: $15.20

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

13519 BLUFF ROAD Total Owed: $480.01

GEISMAR LA 7073403013

Owner WRIGHT, WARREN Assessment Number: Ward: 004

Name 00072371

Property Desc

8.22 AC., SEC. 53, T4S-R4E & SEC. 52, T4S-R3E;

B221-P539-(SHERIFF TAX SALE ON DEWITT C. KINCHEN

PROPERTY ON 5/2/98); PROPERTY WAS TAKEN OFF ROLL IN

07 DUE TO MAPPING AND NOT FINDING PRO PERTY-- PUT

BACK ON ROLL W/UNDER-S STANDING THAT WE DO NOT KNOW

WHER

Tax: $34.11

Interest: $1.38

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

P. O. BOX 284 Total Owed: $120.49

NATALBANY LA 70451

Owner ADAIR ASSET MANAG., LLC/BMO HARRI Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00062695

Property Desc

8.743 AC., IN SW/4 OF SEC. 33, T3S R6E; COB 254, P.

273(FROM D. CHARLES DAVIS ET UX); COB 257, P.

122(FROM WILLIAM & TAMMY MATHIS) COB 257, P.

203(SOLD LOTS 12, 16 & 18 OF PALM GARDEN ESTATES TO

HURRICANE RESISTANCT HOME BUILDERS L.L.C.); PLAT A,

P. 333(

Tax: 5,849.20

Interest: $233.98

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

405 N. 115TH Total Owed: $6,168.18

OMAHA NE 68154

Owner ALVAREZ, JARLETT JASMINE Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00080242

Property Desc

0.799 ACRES- SEC. 23-T4S-R6E B329-P425-(CASH DEED

IN SATISFACTI ON FROM J. & B LAND & TIMBER-

12/08/16- EN 112698- MAPPL1 J4547- 30- $12,000);

Tax: $66.85

Interest: $2.65

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

237 W. RAILROAD AVENUE- LOT 109 Total Owed: $154.50

TICKFAW LA 70466

Owner ATKINS, JAMES C., JR ET AL Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00037853

Property Desc

15.06 ACRES, BEING 1.50 ACRES, SEC. 54, T4S R6E;

COB 26, P. 415; COB 70, P. 385 & 123; COB 87, P.

304-307; COB 86, P. 354; 3.56 AC., LOT #3, SEC. 14,

T4S R6E; COB 101, P. 112-116; 10.00 AC. IN NW/4 OF

SE/4 OF SEC. 10, T4S R6E; COB 157, P. 474-475 (FROM

J

Tax: $484.65

Interest: $19.38

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

31312 HIGHWAY 16 Total Owed: $589.03

AMITE LA 70422

Owner CAMPO, PAULA B. Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00038729

Property Desc

1 ACRE, SEC. 5, T3S R6E (418' X 104'); COB 154, P.

202 - FROM WILLIE AND DOLLIE FREEMAN) COB 192 P. 288

(RIGHT-OF-WAY TO CARTER & WEBB)

Tax: $83.58

Interest: $3.36

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

890 LATHAN BRIDGES RD. Total Owed: $171.94

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner CAMPO, PAULA B. Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00039255

Property Desc

42.00 ACRES, LOT "D", SEC. 33, T2S R6E; COB 224, P.

630 (FROM JAMES AND ROSE B. WEBB)

Tax: $242.34

Interest: $9.69

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

890 LATHAN BRIDGES RD. Total Owed: $337.03

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner CAMPO, PAULA B. Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00039263

Property Desc

84.1164 ACRES--42.1164 AC., SEC. 5 & 57, T3S R6E; &

42.00 AC., SEC 33, LOT B, T2S R6E; COB 212, P.

237(SUC'N OF LATHAN BRIDGES); COB 244, P. 370(SUC'N

OF KATHRYN H. BRIDGES) PHYSICAL: 810 LATHAN BRIDGES

RD.

Tax: 1,195.65

Interest: $47.81

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

890 LATHAN BRIDGES ROAD Total Owed: $1,328.46

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner CAMPO, PAULA. B. Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00039248

Property Desc

15.0836 AC., TRACT #2, SEC. 5 AND/ OR 57, T3S R6E;

COB 206, P. 524 (FROM LATHAN BRIDGES); UV/99

Tax: $248.54

Interest: $9.96

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

890 LATHAN BRIDGES RD. Total Owed: $343.50

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner CONLEAY, RANDY LYNN Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00039909

Property Desc

2.00 AC. SEC. 9, T3S R6E; B143- P454;

B192-P517-(SOLD 3 ACS. TO LELAND J. HALL, JR);

B268-P9-(ROAD HOME COVENANTS);

Tax: $83.58

Interest: $3.36

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

P. O. BOX 1260 Total Owed: $171.94

AMITE LA 70422

Owner CYPRESS ENERGY COMPANY Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00040352

Property Desc

15 ACRES, BEING 10 AC., SEC. 49 & 5 AC., SEC. 28,

ALL T2S R6E; COB 128, P. 366; UV/01; COB

Tax: $86.43

Interest: $3.47

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

409 AZALEA STREET Total Owed: $174.90

LAFAYETTE LA 70506

Owner EASTERLY, MARY SUSAN MCCOY Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00045328

Property Desc

80.0 AC. IN W/2 SW/4, SEC. 22, T3S R6E; COB 143, P.

399 (DOUGLAS KNIGHTEN MCCOY SUC'N.); COB 252, P

262(MAXINE PU HER INT. IN REVOC- ABLE TRUST); COB

260, P. 182 (REVOCATION OF REVOCABLE TRUST); COB 267

, P. 318(CHARLES SOLD HIS INT. TO ELIZABETH & SUSAN)

Tax: $892.41

Interest: $35.70

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

37662 HIGHWAY 16 Total Owed: $1,013.11

DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70726

Owner GATLIN, ANGELA Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00048447

Property Desc

15.828 TOTAL ACRES-- 12.66 ACS- LOT # 3 OF ALBERT &

CHERRY NUTTER PROPERTY-SEC. 35- T4S-R6E;

B196-P454-(FROM DARRELL L. BRAZIEL); 3.168 ACS.

TRACT D-SEC. 35-T4S-R6E B212-P204-(PARTITION);

B329-P340- (SUCN' OF ARMA LEE SPEARS-7/18/17-

#113982-ALL GOES TO

Tax: $63.75

Interest: $1.91

Cost: $60.00

Mailing Address Fee: $35.00

511 DAKIN AVENUE Total Owed: $160.66

JEFFERSON LA 70121

Owner GRANT, CAROLYN Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00080101

Property Desc

2.503 ACRES-SEC. 9-T4S-R6E- B326-P118-(CASH DEED

FROM J & B LAND & TIMBER-MAP ATTACHED-11/18/

16-$20000);

Tax: $208.89

Interest: $8.33

ost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

43200 N. BAHAM LANE Total Owed: $302.22

HAMMOND LA 70403

Owner HEIDLOFF, MIRIAM J. Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00042697

Property Desc

6 ACRES (6.26 AC.), 3.17 AC., LOT #1; 3.09 AC., LOT

#2, ALL SEC. 49, T2S R6E; COB 128, P. 583; COB 237,

P. 500(R/O/W TO ENTERGY)

Tax: $33.91

Interest: $1.33

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

P.O. BOX 1481 Total Owed: $120.24

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner HERNANDEZ, VERONICA Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00080119

Property Desc

2.287 TOTAL ACRES-SEC 23-T4S-R6E- 1.160 ACS-

MAP-RR454717 1.127 ACS- MAP RR454718 B326-P121-(CASH

DEED FROM J & B LAND & TIMBER-11/18/16-$24,000);

B326-P201-(ACT OF CORRECTION ON ACRES AND

MAPS-12/5/16);

Tax: $130.35

Interest: $5.22

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

237 W. RAILROAD AVENUE- LOT # 106 Total Owed: $220.57

INDEPENDENCE LA 70443

Owner HITCHENS, REVIE S. ET AL Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00042879

Property Desc

3 ACRES--(3.37 AC.), SEC. 10, T4S R6E; COB 166, P.

191-192 (FROM MARSHALL FISHER, JR.); COB 271, P 52

(SUC'N OF J. D. HITCHENS) 1/2 INT TO REVIE S.

HITCHENS 1/8 INT TO SHIRLEY HITCHENS 1/8 INT TO

PATIRCIA HITCHENS 1/8 INT TO ISIAH WICKER 1/8 INT TO

KERMI

Tax: $13.38

Interest: $0.52

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O SHIRLEY HITCHENS Total Owed: $98.90

NEW ORLEANS LA 70115

Owner HOGAN, LAUREN Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00044727

Property Desc

4.07 AC., SEC. 15, T4S R6E; B200- -P20-(REDEMPTION

DEED FROM WM. MC KEAN); B202-P4--(SOLD 3 ACS. TO

ROBERT MICHAEL LEGIER-ETUX); B225-

P19-(IMMOBILIZATION OF 1-1984 14 X 70 FLEETWOOD SN:

5883); 3.00 AC. SEC. 15-T4S-R6E; B226-P375-(FROM

ROBER LEGIER-ETUX)

Tax: $618.34

Interest: $24.76

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

231 AMACKER ROAD Total Owed: $728.10

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner HUTSON, PERCY ESTATE Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00043364

Property Desc

1 ACRE, SITUATED IN SW CORNER OF E/2 OF SE/4 OF

NE/4 OF SEC. 9, T4S R6E; COB 70, P. 29; 1 COUNTRY

LOT, 100' X 100', IN SE CORNER OF E/2 OF SE/4 OF

NE/4 OF SEC. 9, T4S R6E; COB 102, P. 36 (LEASED TO

ADAM A. EDWARDS - HUTSON COMMUNITY CENTER BLDG. &

LOT 10

Tax: $83.58

Interest: $3.36

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O DEMETRIA JACKSON Total Owed: $171.94

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner JACKSON, JOE L.--ETAL Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00043422

Property Desc

2.00 AC. SEC. 15, T4S R6E; COB 117 P. 52; COB 147,

P. 49 (SOLD MARY W EDWARDS 1/2 AC.); COB 148, P. 646

(CORRECTED DEED TO MARY EDWARDS) COB 211, P. 608

(SOLD 0.50 AC. TO ANNA MAE EDWARDS); COB 267, P.140

(SUC'N OF DAVID JACKSON-----JOE JACKSON GETS HIS

Tax: $167.12

Interest: $6.66

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

3217 DARTMOUTH STREET Total Owed: $258.78

KENNER LA 70065

Owner JACKSON, TYRONDA O. Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00058974

Property Desc

1 AC., IN SW/4 OF SE/4, SEC. 15, T4S R6E; COB 248,

P 12 (FROM PAT- RICIA JACKSON)

Tax: $83.58

Interest: $3.36

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

584 BRADFORD ROAD Total Owed: $171.94

AMITE LA 70422

Owner JONES, JOHN EDWARD ESTATE Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00044123

Property Desc

2 ACRES (1.87 AC.), LOT #9 OF WAL- TER SHERIDAN

HEIRS PARTITION, SEC. 49, T2S R6E; COB 119, P. 85-

93

Tax: $157.09

Interest: $6.29

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O LAURIE SHERIDAN Total Owed: $248.38

KENTWOOD LA 70444

Owner KIEF, NICHOLAS PETER Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00072777

Property Desc

1.00 ACRE- TRACT "C"-SEC. 33, T3S- R6E--(CASH DEED

FROM NELDA CLARK HAMMOND--B284-P171); B200-P105-

(SURVEY MAP); B299-P348-(TAX SALE 5/15/13-FROM

NICHOLAS P. KIEF); B300-P150-(REDEMPTION DEED FROM

WAYNE EHRET); B319-P256-(TAX SALE 5/20/15 FROM

NICHOLAS

Tax: $83.58

Interest: $3.36

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

2822 HWY. 1045 Total Owed: $171.94

AMITE LA 70422

Owner LEE, KENNETH R. & ANTWYLA H. Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00044685

Property Desc

0.4957 AC., SEC. 44, T3S R6E; COB 233, P.

384-A(FROM EMMITT MUSE); COB 234, P. 1 (SURVEY); COB

306 PG. 123-(TAX SALE-5/14/14-FROM KENNETH R. &

ANTWYAL H. LEE); COB 311 P. 289(REDEMPTION DEED FRO

M ST. HELENA PARISH-8/14);

Tax: $46.78

Interest: $1.87

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

3285 HWY 1045 Total Owed: $133.65

AMITE LA 70422

Owner LEONARD, LANCE ESTATE Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00044784

Property Desc

1.81 ACRES- HR 38- T4S-R6E: COB 81, P. 350 & 435;

COB 85, P. 1-12; COB 93, P. 120-121; COB 97, P.

110-111; COB 100, P. 73-74-- TRANSFER DONE IN 1982

TELEPHONE#(661)254-7594 OR (213)458-1247; COB 256, P

65(SHER- IFF'S TAX SALE 5/10/06 TO DARVIE THOMAS); C

Tax: $152.08

Interest: $6.10

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O GAYLE HARRIS Total Owed: $243.18

WOODLAND HILLS CA 91367

Owner M. COLEMAN ENTERPRISE Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00077602

Property Desc

0.686 ACRES- SEC. 23-T4S-R6E - B316-P528-(FROM J &

B LAND & TIMBE R-1/27/15-W/SURVEY MAP); B328-P547

(SHERIFF TAX SALE FOR 2016 TAXES- $230

.28-EN113646-FROM BROXLIN T. & NICOLE H.

COLEMAN-5/17/17);

Tax: $56.81

Interest: $2.26

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

400 JACKSON AVENUE Total Owed: $144.07

NEW ORLEANS LA 70130

Owner M. COLEMAN ENTERPRISE Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00078071

Property Desc

0.928 ACRES- SEC. 23-T4S-R6E-W/SUR VEY

MAP-B319-P310-(CASH DEED FROM J & B LAND & TIMBER OF

ST. HELENA, LLC-6/10/15); B324-P475-(ACT OF

CORRECTION-SEE NEW SURVEY MAP- WAS 1.605 ACS NOW 0

.928 ACRES-7/5/ 16); B328-P545-(SHERIFF TAX SALE FOR

2016 TAXES-5/17

Tax: $83.58

Interest: $3.36

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

400 JACKSON AVENUE Total Owed: $171.94

NEW ORLEANS LA 70130

Owner M. COLEMAN ENTERPRISES Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00045609

Property Desc

2.00 ACRES, SEC. 14, T4S R6E; B209 P444-(SHERIFF'S

SALE OF PLES JENNI NGS PROPERTY-THIS WAS DONE IN

1986 & NOT RECORDED UNITL 1995); B328- P564-(SHERIFF

TAX SALE FOR 2016 TAXES- $337.53- EN113663-FROM

MERCO BUILDERS CENTER, INC-5/17/17

Tax: $167.12

Interest: $6.66

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

400 JACKSON AVENUE Total Owed: $258.78

NEW ORLEANS LA 70130

Owner MERCIER, JAMES H. & TINA Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00045591

Property Desc

5.00 AC., SEC. 3, T4S R6E; COB 222 P. 148 (FROM

DOROTHY FINCHER); COB 225, P. 55(1.01 AC. FROM JAMES

B. & WANDA B. HARDEN); COB 265, P. 472(DONATED 1.011

AC. TO JANIE L. JACKSON)

Tax: $71.86

Interest: $2.89

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

521 OPAL BENNETT ROAD Total Owed: $159.75

AMITE LA 70422

Owner MUSE, DANIEL Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00046227

Property Desc

3.396 AC, IN NE/4 OF SW/4 OF SEC. 10, T4S R6E; COB

210, P. 309(FROM JAMES MORRIS, JR. ET AL); COB 225 P

. 211(DONATED 0.604 AC.TO BOBBY MITCHELL)

Tax: $13.38

Interest: $0.52

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

11469 MUSE ROAD Total Owed: $98.90

AMITE LA 70422

Owner NEWELL, NOMA A.-ESTATE-ETAL Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00046334

Property Desc

144.445 ACRES- HR. 49, T3S R6E & HR. 55, T4S R6E;

COB 186, P. 620 (FROM FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF JEFF-

ERSON PARISH); COB 238, P. 135 (SUC'N OF HERMAN

NEWELL); COB 253, P. 562(SUC'N OF JENNIE B. NEWELL)

1/4 INT. TO NOMA NEWELL 1/12 INT. TO JESSICA MILTON

1

Tax: $583.99

Interest: $23.36

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $35.00

350 DAUGHTERS LANE Total Owed: $727.35

AMITE LA 70422

Owner RAMSEY, OTIS Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00047050

Property Desc

8-1/3 AC., SEC. 28, T2S R6E; COB 54, P. 298 (FROM

CURTIS & STEWART RAMSEY IN ACT OF PARTITION);

Tax: $45.77

Interest: $1.83

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O O. J. RAMSEY Total Owed: $132.60

TICKFAW LA 70466

Owner RAMSEY, STEWART ESTATE Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00047068

Property Desc

8-1/3 AC., SEC. 29, T2S R6E; UV/99

Tax: $45.77

Interest: $1.83

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O O. J. RAMSEY Total Owed: $132.60

TICKFAW LA 70466

Owner RICHARDSON, THADDEUS M., Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00046474

Property Desc

3.0 AC., SEC. 54, T4S R6E; COB 245, P. 294 (FROM

THADDEUS RICHARDSON); COB 261, P. 125(FROM KENDRA

OVERTON); COB 274, P. 599 (ADOPTION OF TANANJALYN

SHAQUILLE OVERTON BY THADDEUS M. RICHARDSON)

Tax: $598.29

Interest: $23.95

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

761 MCDANIEL ROAD Total Owed: $707.24

AMITE LA 70422

Owner SELDERS, JAMES F. Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00047738

Property Desc

21.204 TOTAL ACRES- 5.00 ACRS- IN THE SW/4 OF SEC.

23- T4S-R6E & , 10.07 ACRS-OF S/2 OF NE4 OF SE/4-

SEC. 23, T4S R6E-BK 246 PG 586- (FROM RUSSELL

ROBERTSON JR.) COB 284 PG. 402 (TAX SALE-5/18/11-

FROM JAMES F. SELDERS); COB 285-PG 61--(REDEMPTION

DEED F

Tax: $103.61

Interest: $4.13

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

29222 HWY 40 WEST Total Owed: $192.74

INDEPENDENCE LA 70443

Owner SINGLETON FARM, INC. Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00048116

Property Desc

161.59 ACRES--160.00 AC., SEC. 35, T2S R6E; 1.59 AC

., SEC. 2, T3S R6E COB 205, P. 387 (FROM ERNEST

SING- LETON); COB 206, P. 584 (SOLD 3.7251 AC. TO

ERNEST SINGLETON ET UX; COB 207, P. 562 (3.7251 AC.

FROM ERNEST SINGLETON);

Tax: 1,681.16

Interest: $67.23

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

1675 SONIAT ST. Total Owed: $1,833.39

NEW ORLEANS LA 70115

Owner SUPREME DEVELOPERS, LLC Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00074724

Property Desc

3.00 ACRES IN SEC. 15-T4S-R6E COB 296 PG. 396-(FROM

BERNADINE JACKSON CHESTER, RUBY L. JACKSON JOE L.

JACKSON); COB 267 PG 140; BK 317 PG 209-(TAX

SALE-5/20/15- FRM SUPREME DEVELOPERS, LLC- FOR 2014

TAXES); BK 321 PG 22-(REDEMPT ION DEED FROM ADAIR

ASSE

Tax: $417.82

Interest: $16.70

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

265 VILLERE DRIVE Total Owed: $519.52

DESTREHAN LA 70047

Owner TANNER, LULA ESTATE Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00048678

Property Desc

1 COUNTRY LOT, BEING A CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND (330'

X 100'), SEC. 9, T4S R6E; COB 83, P. 54-55

Tax: $83.58

Interest: $3.36

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O LUCY EDWARDS Total Owed: $171.94

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner THIBODEAUX, MABRY TERESA Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00039693

Property Desc

12.654 ACRES-(M/L) SEC. 26-T3SR6E; 10.00 ACS. TRACT

A-B2440-P531-(FRM SCOTT & KIMBERLY ROWE); 2.654

ACS-TRACT B-B250-P102-(CASH DEED FROM SCOTT &

KIMBERLY ROWE); B253-P469-(IMMOBILIZATION OF 1997-

16 X 80 BRILLIAN MOBILE HOME); B325-P357-(CREDIT

DEED FRO

Tax: $74.57

Interest: $1.50

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

649 BOB CAT TRAIL Total Owed: $161.07

AMITE LA 70422

Owner THOMAS, LUDIE WILLIAMS Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00048850

Property Desc

3.871 ACRES, SEC. 15, T4S R6E; COB 82, P. 122; COB

104, P. 275; COB 150, P. 519; COB 152, P. 261; COB

153, P. 6; COB 154, P. 5 (SOLD 1 ACRE TO GRACIE

THOMAS BRYANT); COB 204, P. 324 (DONATED 1.61 AC. TO

HERMAN & CAROLYN WILLIAMS); UV/01 TAKE OFF HE FOE 2

Tax: $18.39

Interest: $0.76

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O OLIVER JACKSON, JR. Total Owed: $104.15

AMITE LA 70441

Owner VICKNAIR, LORI D. & CHAD Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00078824

Property Desc

11.444 ACRES-SEC. 4-T3S-R6E- BEING OFF ACRES

CONTAINED IN TRACT B- B322-P245-(FROM NINA KATHRYN

DUNN-12/15/15);

Tax: $62.71

Interest: $2.53

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

40524 MCCEDONIA ROAD Total Owed: $150.24

HAMMOND LA 70403

Owner WAKNITZ, JAMES ALLAN & ROCHELLE R Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 08002322

Property Desc

5.60 AC. SEC. 16, T4S-R6E; COB 132 PG. 446; COB 213

PG. 525; BUILDING 80,000 X 15% - 12000); COB 286 PG

270 (CORPORATE RESOLUTION); COB 286 PG. 271 (SOLD 4

.23 ACRES TO JAMIE D. & CHRISTINA W. COATES) COB 289

PG. 271 (CREDIT DEED FROM FARM FRESH FOOD SUPP

Tax: 7,846.28

Interest: $313.86

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

18140 ZANE STREET NORTH Total Owed: $8,245.14

ELK RIVER MN 55330

Owner WILLIAMS LIVING TRUST Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00049809

Property Desc

13.50 AC OFF THE EAST END OF N/2 OF SE/4 OF SW/4 &

N/2 OF N/2 OF SW/4 OF SE/4 OF SEC. 23, T4S R6E; COB

55, P 535 (FROM BURRELL J. CARTER); COB 240, P 647

(QUITCLAIM DEED TO WILLIAMS LIVING TRUST FROM

ULYSSESS WILLIAMS); BK 317 PG 210- (TAX

SALE-5/20/15-F

Tax: $67.97

Interest: $2.69

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

52 CHADWICK DRIVE Total Owed: $155.66

STAFFORD VA 22556

Owner WILLIAMS, EDWARD- ESTATE Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00073700

Property Desc

2.00 ACRES- SEC. 33- T2S-R6E- COB 288 PG. 1-(ACT OF

PARTITION OF HERBERT WILLIAMS, JR. ESTATE); SURVEY

MAP ATTACHED-PARCEL #5;

Tax: $167.12

Interest: $6.66

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

% PAULA WILLIAMS Total Owed: $258.78

GARLAND TX 75041

Owner WILLIAMS, HOLLY R. Assessment Number: Ward: 005

Name 00038158

Property Desc

37.20 ACRES, BEING 9.30 ACRES, LOT # 6, SEC. 49; 9

.30 ACRES, LOT # 7, SEC. 49; 9.30 AC., LOT #8, SEC.

49 (COB 78, P. 197 & 201-203 & COB 80, P. 429-430);

9.30 AC., LOT #9, SEC. 49 (COB 100, P. 292) ALL T2S

R6E; COB 262, P 348; (FROM ALVA C. BATES SUC'N)

Tax: $193.78

Interest: $7.76

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

7219 SOLITUDE ROAD Total Owed: $286.54

ST FRANCISVILLE LA 70775

Owner BATES, ALVA C. ESTATE Assessment Number: Ward: 006

Name 00050518

Property Desc

10.77 TOTAL ACRES- 3.00 ACS-SEC. 19-T1S-R6E; B177-

P150-(FROM CICERO BATES); 7.77 AC. SEC.

17-T1S-R6E-B196-P451 (FROM FIRST GUARANTY BANK);

B262- P348-(SOLD 83.86 ACS TO HOLLY R. WILLIAMS)

Tax: $43.29

Interest: $1.72

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O HOLLY WILLIAMS Total Owed: $130.01

ST. FRANCISVILLE LA 70775

Owner BURCH, DONALD RAY- ESTATEAssessment Number: Ward: 006

Name 00051276

Property Desc

172.44 AC.--40.00 AC., SEC. 42; 60.00 AC., M/L, SEC

. 42; 60.00 ACS. LOT 1 OF PARTITION OF LOUIS TOPPS

HEIRS; 12.44 ACS. WESTERN PORTION OF LOT 4-SEC.

16-ALL IN T2S-R6E; B94-P154; UV/99

Tax: $798.43

Interest: $31.95

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

3456 HWY 440 Total Owed: $915.38

KENTWOOD LA 70444

Owner FRAZIER'S TRADING POST Assessment Number: Ward: 006

Name 08002678

Property Desc

BUILDING (10 X 50)

Tax: $15.87

Interest: $0.65

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

361 PINE HILL ROAD Total Owed: $101.52

KENTWOOD LA 70444

Owner HOLLOWAY, MELVIN D. Assessment Number: Ward: 02T

Name 00057570

Property Desc

1.83 AC., TRACT 8, SEC. 58, T2S R5E;

B210-P272-(PARTITION OF SAM ATKINS PROPERTY);

B306-P174-(TAX SALE-5/14/14); B309-P22-(REDEMPTIO N

DEED FROM SHP-6/5/14); B324-P335 -(SHERIFF TAX SALE

FOR 2015 TAXES FROM MELVIN D. HOLLOWAY-6/1/16);

B325-P360-(REDEMPTI

Tax: $106.35

Interest: $4.24

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

589 UNDER THE HILL ROAD Total Owed: $195.59

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner LANIER, JOYCE Assessment Number: Ward: 02T

Name 00057695

Property Desc

3.66 TOTAL ACRES--- 1.83 AC. TRACT 2- SEC.

58-T2S-R5E 1.83 AC. TRACT 10-SEC. 58-T2S-R5E-

B216-P372-(FROM ELIZABETH LANIER);

B324-P336-(SHERIFF TAX SALE FOR 2015 TAXES-FROM

JOYCE LORETTI LANI ER-6/1/16); B325-P109-(REDEMPTION

DEED FROM M. COLEMAN ENTERPRI

Tax: $189.35

Interest: $7.59

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

589 UNDER THE HILL Total Owed: $281.94

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner LOOMIS ARMORED US, LLC Assessment Number: Ward: 02T

Name 08009301

Property Desc

EQUIPMENT: 710

Tax: $92.08

Interest: $3.68

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

1401 MCKINNEY STREET, STE 1200 Total Owed: $180.76

HOUSTON TX 77010

Owner MCNABB, ELOIS SMITH Assessment Number: Ward: 02T

Name 00057893

Property Desc

9.81 AC., SEC. 58, T2S R5E; COB 154, P. 132(SUC'N

OF BENNY M. MCNABB); COB 153, P 431(PARTIAL

PARTITION GIVING SUZANNE HARRELL 1.19 AC.); COB 250,

P. 69(PARTIT- ION & RELEASE OF USUFRUCT); COB 260, P

. 21(DONATED 0.20 AC. TO ANNA SCOTT HARRELL)

Tax: $75.22

Interest: $3.01

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

53 LACEY STREET Total Owed: $163.23

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner PORTER, RICHARD JR & REBEAssessment Number: Ward: 02T

Name 00058149

Property Desc

1 ACRE, SEC. 34, T2S R5E; COB 208, P. 350 (FROM

EFFIE HOLLAND PORTER)

Tax: $194.54

Interest: $7.79

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

C/O MARY H. MUSE Total Owed: $287.33

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner STEVENSON, ANTHONY G. Assessment Number: Ward: 02T

Name 00058537

Property Desc

1 CITY LOT--LOT "B", 100' X 50' CONTAINING 0.12 AC.

, SEC. 59, T2S R5E; COB 99, P. 35; COB 163, P 222

COB 163, P. 419-420; COB 239 P 94; COB 239, P 392;

COB 287 PG. 419-- (SALE W/ASSUMPTION FROM ANTHONY G.

STEVENSON); COB 288 PG. 419 (2ND FILING OF SALE);

Tax: $319.04

Interest: $12.78

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

4304 RUE SPLENDOR Total Owed: $416.82

BAKER LA 70714

Owner TILLERY, SANDY K. Assessment Number: Ward: 02T

Name 00068155

Property Desc

2 CITY LOTS--LOT 3 OF SUBD. OF LOT 1, SEC. 2 & 60,

T3S R5E & THE W 3/4 OF LOT 4, SEC. 2 & 60, T3S R5E ;

COB 269, P 131 (FROM DAVID & VERA EASLEY); COB 304

PG. 312-(SHE RIFF SALE OF FELICIA MARIE DUNN 4/9/14)

; COB 308 PG. 42-(WARRANTY DEED FROM NATIONSTAR

Tax: $805.37

Interest: $32.21

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

P.O. BOX 1148 Total Owed: $922.58

GREENSBURG LA 70441

Owner TUCKER, GEORGE R. Assessment Number: Ward: 02T

Name 00057901

Property Desc

1 CITY LOT, SEC. 59 AND/OR 35, T2S R5E, MEASURING

115' NORTH & SOUTH BY 250' EAST & WEST, ON WEST SIDE

OF GREENSBURG-GRANGEVILLE HWY., BOUNDED N.-HOLLAND,

S.-COLE, E.- HIGH SCHOOL, W.-CEMETERY; B255-P8A

-(FROM KATHARINE MEADORS & DEBORAH M. FORSHAG); B32

Tax: $477.26

Interest: $19.09

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

44019 FORBES FARM ROAD Total Owed: $581.35

HAMMOND LA 70403

Owner IMME, JOHN D & BROOKE FALCON IMM Assessment Number: Ward: 04

Name 00081497

Property Desc

ACRES- TRACT CF-1-SEC 18-T4S R5E--COB 301 PG.

496-A-(FROM AARON M. MCDANIEL); 1.164 ACRES-TRACT

CF-2-SEC.18-T4S- R5E- COB 302 PG. 66-(DONATION FRM

AARON M. MCDANIEL-10/28/13) COB 231 PG 235-(OPTION &

SERVITUDE AGREEMENT W/TOWERCOM ATLANTA);

B324-P324-(SH

Tax: $90.12

Interest: $3.62

Cost: $85.00

Mailing Address Fee: $0.00

42957 HWY 16 Total Owed: $178.74

PINE GROVE LA 70453

Total Delinquent Tax: $54,811.60

Total Delinquent Interest: $2,189.98

Total Delinquent Cost: $13,175.00

Total Delinquent Fees: $175.00

Grand Total: $70,351.58

ON THE SAME DAY OF THE SALE I WILL SELL SUCH PORTION OF SAID PROPERTY AS EACH DEBTOR WILL POINT OUT AND IN CASE THE DEBTOR WILL NOT POINT OUT SUFFICIENT PROPERTY, I WILL AT ONCE AND WITHOUT FURTHER DELAY SELL THE LEAST QUANTITY OF SAID PROPERTY BIDDER WILL BUY FOR THE AMOUNT OF TAXES, INTEREST AND COSTS DUE BY SAID DEBTOR.



THE SALE WILL BE WITHOUT APPRAISEMENT FOR CASH AND LEGAL TENDOR MONEY OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE PROEPRTY SOLD SHALL BE REDEEMABLE AT ANY TIME DURING THREE (3) YEARS FROM THE DATE OF RECORDATION OF THE TAX SALES, BY PAYING THE PRICE GIVEN INCLUDING COSTS AND FIVE (5) PERCENT PENALTY THEREON, WITH INTEREST AT THE RATE OF ONE (1) PERCENT PER MONTH UNTIL REDEEMED.



IN CONFORMITY WITH THE LAW, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO ALL PARTIES HOLDING MORTGAGES ON REAL ESTATE LOCATED IN THE PARISH OF ST. HELENA ON WHICH THE TAXES FOR THE YEAR 2016, HAVE NOT BEEN PAID AND THAT I WILL HOLD THE SALE OF THE SAME AT THE PRINCIPAL FRONT DOOR OF THE COURTHOUSE OF SAID PARISH ON MAY 16, 2018 AT 10:00 O’CLOCK A.M. AND THAT A NUMBER OF PIECES OF PROPERTY SO DELINQUENT ARE NOW BEING ADVERTISED IN THE NEWSPAPER IN CONFORMITY WITH THE LAWS PREPARATORY OF SUCH SALE.



THE ATTENTION OF MORTGAGE CREDITORS IS ESPECIALLY CALLED TO SAID ADVERTISEMENT OF TAX SALES AND THEY ARE WARNED TO TAKE SUCH STEPS PRIOR TO THE SALE AS MAY BE NECESSARY TO PROTECT THEIR RIGHTS.



HONOROABLE NATHANIEL “NAT” WILLIAMS, SHERIFF & EX-OFFICIO TAX COLLECTOR

PARISH OF ST. HELENA, STATE OF LOUISIANA

G_180046



Publish in the St. Helena Echo on April 11 and May 9, 2018.