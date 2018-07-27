April 12, 2018

St. Helena Parish School District

INVITATION TO BID

Seals bids will be received at St. Helena Parish School District, Central Office, 354 Sitman Street

Greensburg, Louisiana 70441 until 4:00 p.m. Thursday, May 24, 2018 for the following

Categories.

PEST CONTROL SERVICES

WASTE DISPOSAL SERVICE

TERMITE SERVICE

ALL bids will be opened at the St. Helena Parish District Central Office on

Wednesday, May 29, 2018 11:00 p.m.

THE PUBLIC IS INVITED

Vendors should make sure sealed bids are clearly marked with correct bid category.

To obtain specifications and bid form, please contact Tracy Womack calling

(225) 222-4349 Ext 2223. Venders may also email a request to twomack@sthpk-12.net or send a written request to P.O Box 540, Greensburg, Louisiana 70441.

Bids will be stamped to acknowledge timely receipt. Sole responsibility for proper delivery of bids is that of the bidder.

All bids received after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 24, 2018

Will not be accepted due to late submission

Bid winners will not be announced at the actual bid opening. The St. Helena Parish School District must approve all awards at the board meeting following bid opening date.

Child Nutrition Programs are required to provide a statement of percentage and dollar amount of federal funding (7U.S.C.A. S 2209Dd) “The St. Helena Parish Child Nutrition Program is funded 95% with federal funds for a total of approximately $876,073.10 per year”.

Subject to the provision of R.S. 38:2211 et. Seq, the St. Helena School Parish School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids, increase or decrease items or quantities and waive all informalities.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights

regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions

participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race,

color, national origin, sex, religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation

for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information

(e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State

or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech

disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally,

program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination

Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at:

http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint filing cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter

addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request

a copy of the complaint form , call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA

by:

(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence A venue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-941 O;

(2) Fax (202) 690-7442

(3) Email:program.intake@usda.gov

G_180059

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on Wednesday, April 25, May 9, and May 16, 2018.