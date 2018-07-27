NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by the St. Helena Parish Fire District Six, at the Police Jury Administrative Building, 17911 Highway 43 Greensburg, Louisiana 70441, until 4:00 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2018 on the following bid items. All bids will be opened at the Police Jury meeting on Tuesday, May 23, 2018.

The St. Helena Parish Police Jury is now accepting sealed bids on the following vehicles:

• Red 1982 FORD PUMPER VIN# 1FDYD80U6CVA53667 – Mileage I55021.1

• Minimum Bid $800.00

• Red 1988 FORD RESUE LT VIN# 1FDKF37M3JNA54894; Mileage 555.125

• Minimum Bid $500.00

• Red 1969 MACK PUMPER VIN# CF611F101069; 273.10 Mileage

• Minimum Bid $800.00

To submit a bid by UPS or FEDEX the physical address is 17911 Highway 43 North, Greensburg, LA 70441. To submit bid by US Postal Service the address is P.O. Box 339 Greensburg, LA. 70441.

All bids must be sealed.

Please note on the front of the envelope sealed bid(s) and the item(s) you wish to bid on, including VIN#.

Sealed bids may also be hand delivered to the Police Jury Office located at 17911 Highway 43 N, Greensburg, LA 70441. Bids must be received by 4:00 PM, Monday, May 22, 2018. Sealed Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Police Jury meeting on Tuesday, May 23, 2018 @ 6:00 PM.

Any bid proposal without aforesaid information shall be considered VOID and shall not be included in the BID opening.

SPECIFICATIONS may be obtained at the office of the Purchasing Agent located at 17911 Hwy 43, Greensburg, LA 70441 during the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; Monday through Friday. The Purchasing Agent can be reached by telephone (225) 222-4549, fax number (225) 222-6405 or email: tjackson@sthelenaparish.la.gov

The St. Helena Parish Police Jury reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals and to waive any informalities in any and/or all proposals.

Equipment can be viewed at the 6th Ward Main Station 3924 Hwy. 38 Kentwood, LA. 70444

G_180060

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on May 2, May 9 and May 16, 2018.