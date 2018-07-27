G_180062

ST. HELENA PARISH POLICE JURY
MINUTES
SPECIAL SESSION, THURSDAY, APRIL 19, 2018

The St. Helena Parish Police Jury met special session in the Meeting Room of the St. Helena Parish Police Jury Building at 17911 Hwy 43, Greensburg, Louisiana, on Thursday, April 19, 2018 @ 12:00 P.M.

Roll Call:
Police Jurors present: President Major Coleman, Jule C. Wascom, Warren McCray, Jr and Doug Watson
Police Jurors absent: Jeremy Williams, Theodore McCray, Jr.

Public comment form(s) submitted prior to meeting

A motion was made by Mr. Jule C. Wascom, seconded by Mr. Warren McCray, Jr. and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to purchase culverts on state contract for Rd. Dist. #1 and Rd. Dist. #2 to replace qualifying bridges on the Off-System Bridge Program

There being no further business to come before the Police Jury, the meeting was adjourned to meet in regular session at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, 2018

_____________________
Major Coleman, President Sharonda Brown, Secretary-Treasurer
St. Helena Parish Police Jury St. Helena Parish Police Jury
State of Louisiana State of Louisiana

