ST. HELENA PARISH POLICE JURY

MINUTES

REGULAR SESSION, TUESDAY, APRIL 24, 2018

The St. Helena Parish Police Jury met regular session in the Meeting Room of the St. Helena Parish Police Jury Building at 17911 Hwy 43, Greensburg, Louisiana, on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 @ 6:00 P.M.

Invocation was led by Juror Jeremy Williams, followed by the Pledge.

Roll Call:

Police Jurors present: President Major Coleman, Jeremy Williams, Theodore McCray, Jr., and Doug Watson

Police Jurors absent: Jule C. Wascom and Warren McCray, Jr.

Public comment form(s) submitted prior to meeting

A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Doug Watson and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to approve application for payment #6 from Greenbriar DSLP i/a/o $8,135.80; for the FY2015 LCDBG Water System Improvement Project payable from LCDGB fund upon receipt of funds

A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Jeremy Williams and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to approve application for payment #1 from Greenbriar DSLP i/a/o $71,952.52; for the FY2017 CWEF Water Distribution System Improvements Project payable upon receipt of CWEF funds

A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Jeremy Williams and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to adopt a resolution to enter into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with DEMCO to use the Industrial Park for storm staging for post weather events

Ms. Mary Hall addressed the Police Jurors concerning the monthly expense check that is issued to the Registrar of Voter i/a/o $30 for the purchase of supplies. Ms. Hall was informed that she will need to provide receipts along with a requisition requesting to be reimbursed for any office expenses she has incurred

A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Doug Watson and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to enter into Executive Session with Edward Galmon to discuss ongoing personnel issues

A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Jeremy Williams and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to reconvene back into Regular Session; no action from Executive Session

Addendum:

A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Jeremy Williams and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to add the following items to the agenda:

(i) LSUAg Center presentation; (ii) Sell salvage equipment

• Mr. Jeremy Williams presented “Key to St. Helena Parish” plaque to LSUAg Center employees: Angela Myles, Bianca Plant, Bernell Muse, and Nicolette Gordon

• Authorized Mr. Albert Franklin to sell the following salvage equipment: 1998 Black Dodge Pick-up; 3 Goose Neck Trailers; 1 Flat Bed Tilt Eager Beaver Trailer; 1 Green 2002 Chevy Pick-up; Scrap iron

A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Jeremy Williams and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to take bids received for the Drainage-Bridge Project under advisement

A motion was made by Jeremy Williams, seconded by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr. and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to approve contract for the construction of Fire Protection District 3

A motion was made by Jeremy Williams, seconded by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr. and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to table Intergovernmental agreement with SHPPJ RBM Department

A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Jeremy Williams and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to table resolution approving the lease-purchase finance agreement with Bancorp South Equipment Finance for the purchase of a John Deere 5100C Tractor i/a/o $54,199.85 and one Tiger SMR-SDB Side Rotary Mower i/a/o $28,395.50, for a total cost of $82,595.35 with leasing terms of 4 years with an interest rate of 3.49%, 48 monthly payments i/a/o $1,913.19; payable from Rd. Dist. 1

A motion was made by Jeremy Williams, seconded by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr. and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to authorize $1.50 per hour pay raise for Travis Thomas, and $1.00 per hour pay raise for Donrico Turner, effective April 30, 2018, payable from Sub. Rd. 2 of 2

A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Jeremy Williams and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors for the following vehicles to be sold at Henderson Auction: White 2012 Ford Econoline 15 Passenger Van VIN #1FBSS3BLXCDA02058; White 2012 Ford Econoline 15 Passenger Van VIN #1FBSS3BL1CDA02059; White 2012 Ford Econoline 15 Passenger Van VIN #1FBSS3BL8CDA02060;

A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Jeremy Williams and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to authorize Albert Franklin to attend the NACo 83rd Annual Conference on July 13-16, 2018 in Nashville, TN

Approved requisitions, as per copies presented to Jurors

Approved checks written after the last regular meeting in the total amount of 294,092.23 and tonight’s checks totaling $33,595.02

Approved minutes for April 10, 2018, as prepared and emailed to Jurors

There being no further business to come before the Police Jury, the meeting was adjourned on motion duly made by Mr. Jeremy Williams, seconded by Mr. Doug Watson and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to meet in regular session at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Major Coleman, President Sharonda Brown, Secretary-Treasurer

