ST. HELENA PARISH POLICE JURY MINUTES SPECIAL SESSION, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20, 2018 Page 1 of 1

The St. Helena Parish Police Jury met special session in the Meeting Room of the St. Helena Parish Police Jury Building at 17911 Hwy 43, Greensburg, Louisiana, on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 @ 2:00 P.M.

Invocation was led by Juror Major Coleman, followed by the Pledge. Roll Call: Police Jurors present: President Major Coleman, Jeremy Williams, Theodore McCray, Jr., and Doug Watson Police Jurors absent: Jule C. Wascom, Warren McCray, Jr.

Public comment form(s) submitted prior to meeting

A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Jeremy Williams and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors present to hire Eugene Robertson as Supervisor for summer workers @ $12.00 per hr., payable from Solid Waste Fund; effective upon clear drug screen

The meeting was adjourned to meet in regular session at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, 2018

_____________________ Major Coleman, President St. Helena Parish Police Jury State of Louisiana

______________________________ Sharonda Brown, Secretary-Treasurer

St. Helena Parish Police Jury State of Louisiana

G_180106

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.