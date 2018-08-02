ST. HELENA PARISH POLICE JURY MINUTES REGULAR SESSION, TUESDAY, JUNE 12 2018 Page 1 of 3

The St. Helena Parish Police Jury met regular session in the Meeting Room of the St. Helena Parish Police Jury Building at 17911 Hwy 43, Greensburg, Louisiana, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 @ 6:00 P.M.

Invocation was led by Juror Theodore McCray, Jr., followed by the Pledge. Roll Call: Police Jurors present: President Major Coleman, Jule C. Wascom, Jeremy Williams, , and Police Jurors absent: Warren McCray, Jr. and Doug Watson

Public comment form(s) submitted prior to meeting

INTRODUCTION AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND, REVISE, ENACT, AND RE-ENACT SECTION 5-102 OF SUBCHAPTER “C’ OF CHAPTER 5 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF ST. HELENA PARISH, LOUISIANA, ENTITLED ADOPTION OF STATE UNIFORM CONSTRUCTION CODES

A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Jeremy Williams and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to adopt resolution of the St. Helena Parish Police Jury for support of an application for USDA RCDI grant funds for minority/dbe Business Entrepreneurship and Technical Assistance

A motion was made by Mr. Jeremy Williams, seconded by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to accept recommendation from the St. Helena Parish Hospital Board of Commissioners to appoint Mr. Richard Womack to fill the unexpired term of Herman Bowie through October 2021

Mr. Frank Johnson requesting that the Police Jury Board members send letter to Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta regarding cell phone service in the Parish

LGAP/Maintenance Shop Renovations Project:

 A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Jule C. Wascom and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to approve invoice #0001 i/a/o $30,000 from Hall’s Welding; payable from LGAP funds

 A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Jule C. Wascom and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to approve invoice #SHPPJ123 i/a/o $18,620.00 from Hall’s Welding; ($1,067.00 from LGAP; $17,553.00 from RBM fund) Mr. Fagan Davis spoke with Jurors requesting to take action to fill the approved Parish Administrator position. The board explained to Mr. Davis, that at this time, the position has temporarily been removed from the Organization Chart and will be addressed at a later time in the future. A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Jule C. Wascom and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to accept recommendation from Towana Jackson, Purchasing Agent to accept highest bid received on the following items: 1998 Dodge P/U Black, 3 Goose Neck Trailers, 1 Flat Bed Tilt, Eager Beaver Trailer, 1 Green 02 Chevy P/U, Scrap Iron

ST. HELENA PARISH POLICE JURY MINUTES REGULAR SESSION, TUESDAY, JUNE 12 2018 Page 2 of 3

A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Jule C. Wascom and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to table until next regular Police Jury meeting request from Tresa Byrd to use My Government Online as the Building Department permitting software; (information on software emailed to Jurors)

Motion carried to table purchasing truck for Rd. Dist.; need additional quotes

A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Jeremy Williams and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to lay-off Betty Bowlin, effective immediately

A motion was made by Mr. Jeremy Williams, seconded by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to hire

A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Jeremy Williams and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to hire Jerome Forbes, Sr. as Supervisor for summer workers @ $12.00 per hr., payable from Solid Waste; effective upon clear drug screen

A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Jule C. Wascom and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to table hiring Eugene Robertson as Supervisor for summer workers @ $12.00 per hr.

Addendum:

 A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Jule C. Wascom and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to add the following items to the agenda: (i)Hillsdale Volunteer Fire Dept.: Requesting to waive permit fees for the construction of new fire station on Hwy 10; (ii) Discuss and/or take action on the Road Rehab Project; (iii) Adopt revised Employee Handbook & Personnel Manual; (iv) All part-time summer workers to be paid from Solid Waste Fund instead of Road Maintenance funds; pay to be set at $9.00 per hour; (v) Proceed with purchasing truck for Road District 4 immediately upon receiving lowest quote

 A motion was made by Mr. Jule C. Wascom, seconded by Mr. Jeremy Williams and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to waive permit fees for the construction of new Hillsdale Volunteer Fire Dept. fire station on Hwy 10

 No action taken on Road Rehab Project

 A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Jeremy Williams and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to adopt revised Employee Handbook & Personnel Manual

 A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Jeremy Williams and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors that all part-time summer workers to be paid from Solid Waste Fund instead of Road Maintenance funds; pay to be set at $9.00 per hour

 A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Jeremy Williams and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to authorize Albert Franklin to proceed with purchasing truck for Road District 4 immediately upon receiving lowest quote

Deriana Brumfield as full-time custodian @

$12.00 per hour, payable from General Fund; effective upon clear drug screen

ST. HELENA PARISH POLICE JURY MINUTES REGULAR SESSION, TUESDAY, JUNE 12 2018 Page 3 of 3

A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Jule C. Wascom and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to hire the following employees part-time 32-hrs per week @ $9.00 / hr.; payable from Solid Waste Fund: Demetrius, Brown, Kenneth, Conenly, Antwan, Courtney, Gary, Denham, Jannyria, Forbes, Timothy, Harris, Deonte, Harris, Iwaun, Jackson, Calvin Knox, Jr., Corey, LeBlanc, Rashaud, Lee, Shern, Martin, Jr., Lazedrick, Matthews, Zane, Matthews, Ladarius, Melton, Caleb, Ricard, D’Sabian, Scott, Ladarius Self, Cadarius, Self, Myron, Smith, Jr. , Keundra, Spears , Alicia, Thomas, Takera, Topps, Rizzario, Torrence, Jeremiah, Wheat, Monterras, Williams, Derius Williams, DaTesha Womack

A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Jule C. Wascom and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to accept and adopt Deputy Director job description

A motion was made by Mr. Theodore McCray, Jr., seconded by Mr. Jeremy Williams and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to write a letter of support for By God’s Grace Sitter Service, LLC to become licensed to offer in-home health care and assistance to the elderly, handicapped, and mentally disabled of St. Helena Parish

Approved Travel Warrant #1160, Edward Galmon, i/a/o $41.42 for mileage reimbursement for inspections

Motion carried to approve requisitions, as per copies presented to Jurors

Approve checks written after the last regular meeting in the total amount of $249,801.09 and tonight’s checks totaling $51,113.26

Approved minutes for May 22, 2018, as prepared and emailed to Jurors

There being no further business to come before the Police Jury, the meeting was adjourned on motion duly made by Mr. Jule C. Wascom, seconded by Mr. Jeremy Williams and unanimously adopted by the Police Jurors to meet in regular session at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, 2018

_____________________ Major Coleman, President St. Helena Parish Police Jury State of Louisiana

______________________________ Sharonda Brown, Secretary-Treasurer

St. Helena Parish Police Jury State of Louisiana

G_180107

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.