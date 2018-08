ST. HELENA PARISH POLICE JURY

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC OF

THE PASSAGE AND ENACTMENT

OF AN ORDINANCE

At the regular meeting of the St. Helena Parish Police Jury held on June 26th , 2018, the St. Helena Parish Police Jury passed and enacted the following ordinance which will take effect thirty (30) days after publication in the St. Helena Echo, to-wit:

G_180108

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.