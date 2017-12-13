*Town of KentwoodNovember 2, 2017*

*Regular Meeting*

*A Public Hearings was held on the following item:*

*1.) **AN ORDINANCE TO DISCUSS ONE-WAY STREETS, STREET TO BE DEEMED ONE-WAY ASNECESSARY BY THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL. *

**

*The Town Council of the Town of Kentwood, Louisiana met in regular session at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at City Hall, with Mayor Irma T. Gordon presiding. Mayor Gordon called the meeting to order following the opening prayer and Pledge of Allegiance.The roll was called with the following results:*

**

*Present: Gary Callihan, Irma Clines, Michael Hall, Terrell Hookfin, Paul Stewart *

*Absent: None*

**

*Public Input *

**

*A motion was offered by Paul Stewart, second by Irma Clines and unanimously carried to approve minutes of last month’s meeting(s).*

**

*A motion was offered by Gary Callahan, second by Irma Clines **and unanimously carriedto approve Liquor License renewals for 2018, incomplete applications or applications not received, were not be approved.*

**

*A motion was offered by Gary Callahan, second by Paul Stewart and unanimously carried to adopt Ordinance to Amend Chapter 54 of the Code of Ordinances, Town of Kentwood, Louisiana, to authorize the establishment of One- Way Streets. *

**

*Mayor discussed completion of the High School Water Tank Project.*

**

*David Sellers, Maint. Supt. discussed water leaks in Town and status of repairs.*

**

*A motion was offered by Paul Stewart, second by Gary Callahan and unanimously carried to approve contract between Angelette-Picciola, LLC Engineering firm and the Town of Kentwood for engineering services pertaining to Avenue A Bridge repairs.*

**

*A motion was offered by Irma Clines, second by Paul Stewart and unanimously carried to introduce Ordinance to Amend Chapter 60 of the Code of Ordinances, Town of Kentwood, Louisiana, Article II. Zoning Districts, Sec. 60-21(1) to allow for an application fee and the public hearing be set for 6:45PM, at the regular scheduled council meeting in December.*

**

*A motion was offered by Paul Stewart, second by Gary Callahan and unanimously carried to add agenda item from citizens complaint concerning goats running at large at and around 915 BT Thomas Lane belonging to Reginald Green. *

**

*A motion was offered by Terrell Hookfin, second by Irma Clines and unanimously carried to deem goats running at large at and around 915 BT Thomas Lane belonging to Reginald Green a public nuisance.*

**

*With no further items on the agenda the meeting was adjourned.*

**

*_____________________________________________________*

*Town ClerkMayor***

K_1774

Publish in the Kentwood News Ledger on Wednesday, December 13, 2017.