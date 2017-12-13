*Town of KentwoodNovember 15, 2017*

*Special Meeting*

**

*Public Hearings were held on the following items:*

*A. Discuss zoning change request from Delisa Dunn, the requested change is from R1Single Family Detached Housing to R1-M Residential Detached, Conventional, Non-Conventional Housing. *

**

*B. Discuss Reginald Green’s goats being a nuisance*

**

*The Town Council of the Town of Kentwood, Louisiana met in regular session at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 15, 2017 at City Hall, with Mayor Irma T. Gordon presiding. Mayor Gordon called the meeting to order following the opening prayer and Pledge of Allegiance.The roll was called with the following results:*

**

*Present: Gary Callihan, Irma Clines, Michael Hall, Terrell Hookfin, Paul Stewart *

*Absent: None*

**

*Public Input *

**

*The public is invited to have public input on the following agenda items, 2 minutes per agenda item, per individual.*

**

*A motion was offered by Michael Hall, second by Paul Stewart and unanimously carried **to deem goats running at large at and around 915 BT Thomas Lane belonging to Reginald Green a public nuisance.*

**

*A motion was offered by Paul Stewart, second by Michael Hall and unanimously carried to introduce an Ordinance to Amend Article IV, Chapter 12 of the Code of Ordinances, to Provide for the Licensing of Vendors at Special Events.***

**

*A motion was offered by Gary Callahan, second by Terrell Hookfin and unanimously carried approve December Council Meeting date change to December 5, 2017.*

**

*A motion was offered by Michael Hall, second by Paul Stewart and unanimously carried to hear and approve the recommendation from Zoning Board on Delisa Dunn’s request for zoning change on Ave A, to R1-M from R1. *

**

*Mayor, Council and Bruce Harrell CPA discussed FYE 2017 Budget Amendments along with FYE 2018 Proposed Budget.*

**

*Mayor Gordon announced the retirement of Maintenance Superintendent David Sellers to be effective December 31, 2017, also noting that he will become part-time beginning January 1, 2018, to continue to walk the Town through several ongoing projects.*

**

*With no further items on the agenda the meeting was adjourned.*

**

