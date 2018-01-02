December 12, 2017 Regular Meeting Minutes

The Mayor and the Board of Aldermen met in the City Hall in regular session on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., Mayor Pro Tem Ricky Coleman, Alderwoman Sheila Martin and Alderwoman Debrah Cyprian were present.

Mayor Pro Tem Coleman called the meeting to order.

The prayer was led by MayorTem Coleman and Alderwoman Martin followed with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Mayor Pro Tem Coleman asked that all cellular devices be turned off or muted.

Motion was made by Alderwoman Martin, second by Mayor Pro Tem Coleman and unanimously carried to accept minutes.

Mayor Robinson arrived and asked that the financial statements be tabled due to her tardiness.

Motion was made by Alderwoman Martin, second by Alderwoman Cyprian and unanimously carried to table financial statements to a later time.

Motion was made by Mayor Tem Coleman, second by Alderwoman Cyprian and unanimously carried to grant Club 81 Inc. renewal of their occupational license.

Motion was made by Mayor Pro Tem Coleman, second by Alderwoman Martin and unanimously carried to grant TG Mini Mart renewal of their occupational license.

Motion was made by Alderwoman Cyprian, second by Alderwoman Martin and unanimously carried to grant the Spur Station renewal of their occupational license.

Motion was made by Alderwoman Martin, Second by Alderwoman Cyprian and unanimously carried to grant Goodloe’s Flea Market renewal of their occupational license.

The Board of Aldermen reflect and look to the future.

Motion was made by Alderwoman Cyprian, second by Mayor Pro Tem Coleman and unanimously carried to amend agenda to allow Mrs. Eunice Harris the opportunity to speak.

On behalf of Entergy Mrs. Eunice Harris presented the Village of Tangipahoa a check in the amount of three thousand dollars ($3000.00) to assist with the purchase of a digital bill board.

Chief Martin offers updates on behalf of the police department. He states that he currently continues to seek grants to offer stability to the department. He continues to make efforts to maintain a safe community.

Mayor Robinson reflects on accomplishments such as in-house utility billing, water pressure for customers that have been without for several years and the great success of this years Christmas Parade. The Mayor expresses her gratitude to the families that donated and supported the “Unwrapping Memories in The Village,” theme.

Motion was made by Alderwoman Martin, second by Mayor Pro Tem Coleman and unanimously carried to adjourn meeting.

Lakeishia Briggs, Clerk

Trashica “Keysha” Robinson, Mayor

K_1801

Publish in the Kentwood News Ledger on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.