February 13, 2018, 2018 Regular Meeting Minutes

The Mayor and the Board of Aldermen met in the City Hall in regular session on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. Mayor Robinson, Alderwoman Cyprian, Mayor Pro Tem Martin and Alderman Coleman were present.

Prayer was led by Mayor Robinson and followed with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Mayor Pro Tem Martin

Mayor Robinson asked that all cellular devices be silenced or turned off and to please accept calls outside.

Motion was made by, Alderwoman Cyprian second by Mayor Pro Tem Martin and unanimously carried to accept minutes from January 9, 2018 meeting.

Financial statement was presented to the Board of Mayor Robinson

Motion was made by Mayor Pro Tem Martin, second by Alderwoman Cyprian and unanimously carried to accept financial statements.

Motion was made by Mayor Pro Tem Martin, second by Alderman Coleman and unanimously carried to discuss the Blighted Property Ordinance February 27, 2018 at 6:30 pm.

Mayor gave updates on the fire that occurred in the park located in the Village of Tangipahoa.

Alderman Ricky Coleman discussed neighborhood clean up and the importance of pull togethering, the reason he decided to become an alderman and an ordinance for planning any activities or events in the Village of Tangipahoa.

Motion was made by mayor Pro Tem Martin, second by Alderwoman Cyprian and unanimously carried to table the Event Ordinance until next regular meeting.

Mayor Robinson presented a Nuisance Ordinance to the attorney for review

Mayor Robinson and the Board of Aldermen discussed the upcoming Parade of Champions on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 3pm and the route.

Motion was made by Mayor Pro Tem Coleman, second by Alderwoman Cyprian and carried to allow Mayor Robinson to submit documents needed to for street name changes in the Village of Tangipahoa.

Mayor pro Tem Martin: Yes

Alderwoman Cyprian: Yes

Alderman Coleman: Nay

Mayor instructed the Board of Alderman to call, text or email any additional names that the Board of Aldermen may like to submit other than the names she has already given the Board of Aldermen.

Quinn Chapel Youth Department asked for support from the Village of Tangipahoa to assist in fundraisers and events that would help fund their youth departments trip to Texas. The Mayor and the Board offered their full support.

Motion was made by Alderwoman Cyprian, second by Mayor Pro Tem Martin and carried to adjourn meeting.

Lakeishia Briggs, Clerk

Trashica “Keysha” Robinson, Mayor

K_1807

Publish in the Kentwood News Ledger on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.