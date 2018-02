Public Notice

VILLAGE OF TANGIPAHOA



The Village of Tangipahoa will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday February 27, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. in the Village of Tangipahoa Board Room to discuss the following Ordinance:





Blighted Property Ordinace

Lakeishia Briggs, Clerk

Trashica “Keysha” Robinson, Mayor

