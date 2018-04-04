K_1811
Wed, 04/04/2018 - 8:18am mattsurcouf
Town of Kentwood
Public Hearing Notice
The Town of Kentwood will hold a public hearing beginning at 6:45 P.M.
on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at City Hall, 308 Ave G, Kentwood, LA. This
hearing is to provide an opportunity for citizens to offer comments on
and discuss the following Ordinance.
Introduce an Ordinance Amending current Traffic Enforcement Ordinances;
Electronic Enforcement, Speed Limit Enforcement, Traffic Signal
Enforcement, and Traffic Signage Enforcement Sections.
All citizens are encouraged to attend.
Irma T. Gordon, Mayor
Town of Kentwood, LA
K_1811
Publish in the Kentwood News Ledger on March 21, March 28, and April 4, 2018.