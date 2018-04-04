Town of Kentwood

Public Hearing Notice

The Town of Kentwood will hold a public hearing beginning at 6:45 P.M.

on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at City Hall, 308 Ave G, Kentwood, LA. This

hearing is to provide an opportunity for citizens to offer comments on

and discuss the following Ordinance.

Introduce an Ordinance Amending current Traffic Enforcement Ordinances;

Electronic Enforcement, Speed Limit Enforcement, Traffic Signal

Enforcement, and Traffic Signage Enforcement Sections.

All citizens are encouraged to attend.

Irma T. Gordon, Mayor

Town of Kentwood, LA

K_1811

Publish in the Kentwood News Ledger on March 21, March 28, and April 4, 2018.