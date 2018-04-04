K_1812
TOWN OF KENTWOOD March 1, 2018
REGULAR MEETING
Public hearing was held at 6:45 p.m. to discuss a zoning change request from Debra Sanders Cross.
The request is for property located at 905 9th St, to be changed from R-1, Single Family Residential
Detached, to C-1 Commercial, neighbors expressed their concerns.
The Town Council of the Town of Kentwood, Louisiana met in a regular session at 7:00
P.M. on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at City Hall with Mayor Irma T. Gordon presiding.
Mayor Gordon called the meeting to order following the Pledge of Allegiance led by Joella Lacosta
and opening Prayer led by Mayor Irma Gordon
The roll was called with the following
results:
Present: Gary Callihan, Irma Clines, Michael Hall, Paul Stewart
Absent: Terrell Hookfin
Public Input: Antoinette Harrell and Herman Cryer spoke on concerns about not changing the zoning on 9th St. from residential to Commercial, their concerns were no parking space, unwanted traffic in the area and the possibility one day it could be turned into a Bar.
A motion was offered by Gary Callihan, Second by Irma Clines and unanimously carried
to dispense with the reading of the minutes of the last meeting and they be approved as published.
Engineer was unavailable to attend meeting to give update on the present status of Ave A bridge soil
testing, work scope and quotes.
A motion was offered by Michael Hall, second by Paul Stewart and unanimously carried to accept the Introduction
of an Ordinance to amend current Traffic Enforcement Ordinances and add Electronic Enforcement, Speed Limit
Enforcement, Traffic Signal Enforcement and Traffic Signage Enforcement Sections.
A motion was offered by Michael Hall, second by Paul Steward and unanimously carried to approve the License
Application for Kandy Wine LLC, 400 3rd St., Kentwood, LA., formerly known as Rouco.
A motion was offered by Gary Callihan, second by Paul Stewart and unanimously carried to review budget cuts
and amend the budget at a Special Meeting on March 22, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.
A motion was offered by Michael Hall, second by Paul Stewart and unanimously carried for section 8 payment
Plan and revision for 2018 and it be adopted
Carl Morris of the Zoning Board presented the Council with a recommendation not to approve the Zoning
Change request.
A motion was offered by Michael Hall, second by Paul Stewart and unanimously carried to deny zoning change
requested from Debra Sanders Cross
The vote was as follows:
Yays: Michael Hall, Gary Callihan, Irma Clines, Paul Stewart
Nays: None Absent: Terrell Hookfin
Adoption of the Louisiana compliance Questionnaire for FYE 2017 Audit will be completed at Special meeting
On March 22, 2018.
Mayor Irma Gordon Requested to amend the agenda to add an item
A motion was offered by Gary Callihan, second by Michael Hall and unanimously carried to add an item to the
the agenda to discuss price change on the surplus police cars and that the price be changed from $1.000
to $500.00 each.
A motion was offered by Michael Hall, second by Paul Stewart and unanimously carried to change the price
of two surplus police cars to $500.00 each
A motion was offered by Gary Callihan, second by Paul Steward and unanimously carried to adjourn the
meeting.
Billing Clerk, Mayor,
_________________ ______________
Yolanda Callahan Irma T. Gordon
ATTESET:
________________________ __________________
Yolanda Callahan, Billing Clerk Irma T Gordon, Mayor
K_1812
Publish in the Kentwood News Ledger on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.