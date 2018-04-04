TOWN OF KENTWOOD March 1, 2018

REGULAR MEETING

Public hearing was held at 6:45 p.m. to discuss a zoning change request from Debra Sanders Cross.

The request is for property located at 905 9th St, to be changed from R-1, Single Family Residential

Detached, to C-1 Commercial, neighbors expressed their concerns.

The Town Council of the Town of Kentwood, Louisiana met in a regular session at 7:00

P.M. on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at City Hall with Mayor Irma T. Gordon presiding.

Mayor Gordon called the meeting to order following the Pledge of Allegiance led by Joella Lacosta

and opening Prayer led by Mayor Irma Gordon

The roll was called with the following

results:

Present: Gary Callihan, Irma Clines, Michael Hall, Paul Stewart

Absent: Terrell Hookfin

Public Input: Antoinette Harrell and Herman Cryer spoke on concerns about not changing the zoning on 9th St. from residential to Commercial, their concerns were no parking space, unwanted traffic in the area and the possibility one day it could be turned into a Bar.

A motion was offered by Gary Callihan, Second by Irma Clines and unanimously carried

to dispense with the reading of the minutes of the last meeting and they be approved as published.

Engineer was unavailable to attend meeting to give update on the present status of Ave A bridge soil

testing, work scope and quotes.

A motion was offered by Michael Hall, second by Paul Stewart and unanimously carried to accept the Introduction

of an Ordinance to amend current Traffic Enforcement Ordinances and add Electronic Enforcement, Speed Limit

Enforcement, Traffic Signal Enforcement and Traffic Signage Enforcement Sections.

A motion was offered by Michael Hall, second by Paul Steward and unanimously carried to approve the License

Application for Kandy Wine LLC, 400 3rd St., Kentwood, LA., formerly known as Rouco.

A motion was offered by Gary Callihan, second by Paul Stewart and unanimously carried to review budget cuts

and amend the budget at a Special Meeting on March 22, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.

A motion was offered by Michael Hall, second by Paul Stewart and unanimously carried for section 8 payment

Plan and revision for 2018 and it be adopted

Carl Morris of the Zoning Board presented the Council with a recommendation not to approve the Zoning

Change request.

A motion was offered by Michael Hall, second by Paul Stewart and unanimously carried to deny zoning change

requested from Debra Sanders Cross

The vote was as follows:

Yays: Michael Hall, Gary Callihan, Irma Clines, Paul Stewart

Nays: None Absent: Terrell Hookfin

Adoption of the Louisiana compliance Questionnaire for FYE 2017 Audit will be completed at Special meeting

On March 22, 2018.

Mayor Irma Gordon Requested to amend the agenda to add an item

A motion was offered by Gary Callihan, second by Michael Hall and unanimously carried to add an item to the

the agenda to discuss price change on the surplus police cars and that the price be changed from $1.000

to $500.00 each.

A motion was offered by Michael Hall, second by Paul Stewart and unanimously carried to change the price

of two surplus police cars to $500.00 each

A motion was offered by Gary Callihan, second by Paul Steward and unanimously carried to adjourn the

meeting.

Billing Clerk, Mayor,

_________________ ______________

Yolanda Callahan Irma T. Gordon

ATTESET:

________________________ __________________

Yolanda Callahan, Billing Clerk Irma T Gordon, Mayor

K_1812

Publish in the Kentwood News Ledger on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.