Minutes of the Board of Commissioners of Gravity Drainage District #5 of Tangipahoa Parish, La. held on Monday February 19, 2018 at the regular meeting place, City Hall, 308 Ave G Kentwood, La.

The Board of Commissioners of Gravity Drainage District #5 of Tangipahoa Parish, La. met on the above date in regular session and was called to order by the President, Mr. Michael Kazerooni the following members present:

Present: Jacob Yarborough, Michael Kazerooni,

Ray Ydarraga

Absent: Jerome Fultz, Tarquin Mearidy

The roll call showed a quorum to be present. Whereupon a motion was made by Jacob Yarborough duly seconded by Ray Ydarraga and unanimously carried that the reading of the minutes of the last regular meeting dated, January 15, 2018 be dispensed with and that they be adopted as of record and published in the official journal.

Any public comments at this time were taken.

Any old business- none.

Any new business.

1. The Financial report on the general condition of the district was given and a motion was made by Ray Ydarraga duly seconded by Jacob Yarborough and unanimously carried that the report of the Secretary Treasurer be approved and accepted.

With no other business appearing before the board a motion was made by Jacob Yarborough duly seconded by Ray Ydarraga unanimously carried the meeting adjourned.

___________________________

Michael Kazerooni, President

ATTEST:

___________________________

Allyce B. Cutrer

Secretary/Treasurer

K_1813

Publish in the Kentwood News Ledger on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.