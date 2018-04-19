ATTACHMENT A

Public Notice

On March 22,2018, an application was filed seeking FCC consent to the transfer of control of

the licenses for the following radio broadcast stations from the Current Shareholders of Cumulus Media Inc. to the Shareholders of Cumulus Media Inc. (as Reorganized): [List each station in the market by call sign, frequency and community of license].

The officers, directors and parties holding an attributable interest in the transferor prior to the transfer of control are John F. Abbot, Jan Baker, Mary G. Berner, Jill Bright, Richard S. Denning, John W. Dickey, Lewis W. Dickey, Jr., Ralph B. Everett, Suzanne M. Grimes, Jeffrey A. Marcus, Todd McCarty, Ross A. Oliver, Suzanne G. Smith, Radio License Holding CBC, LLC, Cumulus Radio Corporation, Cumulus Intermediate Holdings Inc., Cumulus Media Holdings Inc., Cumulus Media Inc., and Crestview Radio Investors, LLC.

Crestview Radio Investors, LLC is controlled by Crestview Partners II, L.P., Crestview Partners II GP, L.P., and Crestview, L.L.C. Parties with attributable ownership interests in those controlling entities are Jeffrey A.Marcus, Barry S. Volpert, Thomas S. Murphy, Jr., Richard M. DeMartini, Robert V. Delaney, Evelyn C. Pellicone, Ross A. Oliver, Brian Cassidy, Quentin

Chu, Robert J. Hurst, and various trusts and other entities formed by these members.

The executive officers, directors and attributable interest holders of Reorganized Cumulus Media

Inc. will be Mary G. Berner, Andrew W. Hobson, Brian G. Kushner, Joan H. Gillman, Thomas H. Castro, Matthew C. Blank, David M. Baum, John F. Abbot, RichardS. Denning, Suzanne M. Grimes, Todd McCarty, Suzanne G. Smith, Radio License Holding CBC, LLC, Cumulus Radio LLC, Cumulus Intermediate Holdings LLC, Cumulus Media Holdings Inc., Intermediate Co., and SP Signal, LLC. SP Signal, LLC's sole attributable interest holder is SP Signal Manager, LLC. SP Signal Manager, LLC's sole attributable interest holder is Edward A. Mule.

