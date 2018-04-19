Public Meeting March 9, 2018

The Mayor and the Board of Aldermen met in the City Hall in regular session on Friday, March 9, 2018 p.m. Mayor Robinson, Alderwoman Cyprian, Mayor Pro Tem Martin and Alderman Coleman were present.

Prayer was led by Mayor Robinson and followed with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Alderman Coleman.

Mayor Robinson asked that all cellular devices be silenced or turned off and to please accept calls outside.

Louis Lacara from LED discussed possible billboard and payment options.

Motion was made by Mayor Pro Tem Martin, second by Coleman and unanimously carried to adopt Blighted Property Ordinance.

Motion was made by Mayor Pro Tem Martin, second by Coleman and unanimously carried to adjourn meeting.

Lakeishia Briggs, Clerk

Trashica “Keysha” Robinson, Mayor

K_1815

Pubish in the Kentwood News Ledger on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.