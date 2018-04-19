March 13, 2018

The Mayor and Board of Alderman met in the City Hall in regular session on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. Present were Mayor Trashica “Keysha” Robinson, Mayor Pro- Sheila Martin, Alderman Coleman and Alderwoman Debrah Cyprian.

The Prayer was led by Mayor Robinson followed by the pledge led by Mayor Pro Tem Martin.

Mayor Robinson requested that all cellular devices be silenced or turned off.

Motion was made by Alderwoman Cyprian, second by Mayor Pro Martin and unanimously carried to accept minutes from February 14, 2018 regular meeting.

Motion was made by Mayor Pro Tem Martin, second by Alderman Coleman and unanimously carried to accept financial statements.

Effective Friday, March 9, 2018 the Mayor and the Board of Aldermen adopted The Blighted Property Ordinance.

Motion was made by Alderman Coleman, second by Mayor Pro Tem Coleman and unanimously carried to table noise ordinance until next regular board meeting on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

Motion was made by Mayor Pro Tem Martin, second by Alderman Coleman and unanimously carried to adjourn meeting.

Lakeishia Biggs, Clerk

Trashica “Keysha” Robinson, Mayor

K_1816

Publish in the Kentwood News Ledger on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.