SECTION 001113 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Project: District 1 Recreation Facility Phase 1

Town of Kentwood

Tangipahoa Parish, La.

Engineer: Newell Engineering, L.L.C.

700 Papworth Avenue, Suite 202

Metairie, Louisiana 70005

Tel: (504) 206-3150

Sealed bids will be received until 10:00 a.m. June 5, 2018 at the office of the Town of Kentwood, 308 Avenue G, Kentwood, LA 70444 and publicly opened upon completion of administrative tasks. Late bids will not be accepted. Contractor’s license number and Project name must be on the bid envelope.

Description of the proposed work: As per the plans and specifications prepared by Newell Engineering, L.L.C., the project consists of construction of a baseball complex in Kentwood, LA.

Pursuant to LA-R.S. 37:2163, Complete Bidding Documents for this project are being distributed in electronic form on behalf of the Owner by Lettermans. They may be obtained without charge and without deposit from the Public Plan Room at www.lettermansbudconnect.com. Printed copies are not available from the Owner or Designer but arrangements can be made to obtain them through most reprographic firms. Plan holders are responsible for their own reproductions costs. Questions about this procedure shall be directed to Lettermans: Lettermans, 2475 Canal Street, Suite 101, New Orleans, LA 70119. Phone 504-821-9997, Fax: 504-821-9947 Email nola.production@lettermans.com

Bidder certifies that he is licensed under the provisions of LA-R.S. 37:2150 et seq. and shall show his license number on the bid envelope. Any Bidder who submits a bid for a type of construction for which he is not properly licensed shall be acting in violation of LA-R.S. 37:2163 and shall be subject to all provisions for violations and penalties thereof. Any interested person may object to the licensing classification of this public project in accordance with LA-R.S. 37:2163D.

Bid Proposal: Bids shall be received from bidders only on the bid form included in the bidding documents. A single, lump-sum bid shall be submitted for all portions of the contract work. Segregated bids will not be accepted.

Bid security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the total bid (base bid plus all alternates) must accompany each Bid. A certified or cashier's check or a bid bond is acceptable bid security. If bid bond is used, it shall be written by a surety or insurance company currently on the U.S. Department of the Treasury Financial Management service list of approved bonding companies which is published annually in the Federal Register, or by a Louisiana domiciled insurance company with at least an A-rating in the latest printing of the A.M. Best's Key Rating Guide to write individual bonds up to ten percent of policyholders' surplus as shown in the A.M. Best's Key Rating Guide or by an insurance company in good standing licensed to write bid bonds which is either domiciled in Louisiana or owned by Louisiana residents. . (LA-R.S. 38:2218.C).

Bid Withdrawal: Bids shall not be subject to withdrawal for a period of forty-five (45) calendar days after the bid opening, except as provided for in the Instructions to Bidders.

Performance and Payment Bond: Upon award of the contract, the successful bidder shall execute a "Performance and Payment" bond using the forms referenced in the bidding documents.

Award, Waiver and Rejection of Bids: The contract will be awarded pursuant to the requirements of applicable local and state laws and regulations. To the extent permitted by such laws and regulations, the Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids pursuant to the law.

