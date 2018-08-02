TANGIPAHOA PARISH

GRAVITY AND DRAINAGE DISTRICT # 5

RESOLUTION

BE IT RESOLVED, that the following millage(s) are hereby levied on the 2018 tax roll on all property subject to taxation by Tangipahoa Parish Gravity & Drainage District #5:

MILLAGE

Maintenance 4.28 mills

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the proper administrative officials of the Parish of Tangipahoa, State of Louisiana, be and they are hereby empowered, authorized, and directed to spread said taxes, as hereinabove set forth, upon the assessment roll of said Parish for the year 2018 and to make the collection of the taxes imposed for and on behalf of the taxing authority, according to law, and that the taxes herein levied shall become a permanent lien and privilege on all property subject to taxation as herein set forth, and collection thereof shall be enforceable in the manner provided by law.

The foregoing resolution was read in full, the roll was called on the adoption thereof, and the resolution was adopted by the following votes:

YEAS:3

NAYS:0

ABSTAINED:0

ABSENT:2

CERTIFICATE

I hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and exact copy of the resolution adopted at the board meeting held on May 21st, 2018, at which meeting a quorum was present and voting.

Kentwood, Louisiana, this 21st day of May, 2018.

Allyce B. Cutrer

K_1828

