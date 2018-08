TOWN OF KENTWOOD

ADJUDICATED PROPERTY SALE ADVERTISEMENT

BY VIRTUE OF THE AUTHORITY VESTED IN ME BY THE CONSTITUTION AND THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF LOUISIANA, I WILL SELL, AT CIVICSOURCE.COM, WITHIN THE LEGAL HOURS FOR JUDICIAL SALES BEGINNING AT 8:00 O'CLOCK A.M ON THE 5th DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2018 AND CONTINUING UNTIL SAID SALES ARE COMPLETED, TITLE TO IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ON WHICH TAXES WERE ADJUDICATED TO THE TOWN OF KENTWOOD, TO ENFORCE COLLECTION OF TAXES. THE NAMES OF SAID DELINQUENT TAX DEBTORS AND THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION FOR EACH OF THE PROPERTIES TO BE OFFERED FOR SALE ARE AS FOLLOWS:

HEARTLAND INVESTORS/US BANK

1102 NINTH STREET, KENTWOOD, LA TAXES OWED ARE WITH THE NORTH ONE HUNDRED (100) FEET OF LOT EIGHT (8), BLOCK TWELVE (12), AMOS KENT REALTY CO. ADDITION TO TOWN OF KENTWOOD, LA., TOGETHER WITH ALL BUILDINGS AND IMPROVEMENTS THEREON, PER PLAT OF SURVEY BY W. A. TYCER, C.E., DATED SEPT. 18, 1962, AND BEING ORIGINAL NO. 121759 OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER FOR THE PARISH OF TANGIPAHOA, SAID LOT MEASURING SIXTY AND 3/10 (60.3) FEET FRONT ON AVENUE “K”, BY A DEPTH BETWEEN EQUAL AND PARALLEL LINES OF ONE HUNDRED (100) FEET.
00027804

ON THE DAY OF SALE I WILL SELL THE PROPERTY TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER. THE SALE WILL BE WITHOUT APPRAISEMENT, FOR CASH OR OTHER PAYMENT METHODS ACCEPTABLE TO THE TAX COLLECTOR, IN LEGAL TENDER MONEY OF THE UNITED STATES, AND A NON-WARRANTY CASH SALE CERTIFICATE SHALL BE ISSUED TO THE PURCHASER FOR THE PROPERTY.

K_1829

Publish in the Kentwood News Ledger on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.