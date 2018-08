THIS NOTICE BY PUBLICATION IS NOTIFICATION THAT YOUR RIGHTS OR INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE TOWN OF KENTWOOD, LOUISIANA MAY BE TERMINATED BY OPERATION OF LAW IF YOU DO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION IN ACCORDANCE WITH LAW:

Tax Bill 00027804

PATSY B. JOHNSON, TOWN OF KENTWOOD, Tangipahoa Parish, Heirs and Estate of OLLIE MORRIS DUMANS and/or SAMPSON DUMANS aka SAMPTON DUMANS, Heirs and Estate of OLLIE MORRIS DUMANS and/or SAMPSON DUMANS aka SAMPTON DUMANS c/o JOSEPH ARMSTRONG, Heirs and Estate of OLLIE MORRIS DUMANS and/or SAMPSON DUMANS aka SAMPTON DUMANS c/o GENE JAMES, Heirs and Estate of OLLIE MORRIS DUMANS and/or SAMPSON DUMANS aka SAMPTON DUMANS c/o JOHN MAURICE ARMSTRONG, Occupant, MARQUITA GORDON, Heirs and Estate of OLLIE MORRIS DUMANS and/or SAMPSON DUMANS aka SAMPTON DUMANS c/o MARQUITA GORDON, JASON J CONEY, Heirs and Estate of OLLIE MORRIS DUMANS and/or SAMPSON DUMANS aka SAMPTON DUMANS c/o JASON J CONEY, Heirs and Estate of OLLIE MORRIS DUMANS and/or SAMPSON DUMANS aka SAMPTON DUMANS c/o JACQUELINE TEXADA CONEY, Heirs and Estate of OLLIE MORRIS DUMANS and/or SAMPSON DUMANS aka SAMPTON DUMANS c/o CURTIS ANTWINE COHN

N 100 FT OF LOT 8 BLK 12 AKR CO ADD KENTWOOD 60.3 X 100 FT B216 P609 610 685 B265 P185 B269 P199 B1213 P485 B1280 P306 ********************************* SOLD CITY 2011 TAX 1290/884 ********************************* ACQ 2012 PARISH TAX B1315 P603

Improvements thereon bear Municipal No. 1102 Ninth Street, Kentwood, LA

TAX SALE TITLE TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY HAS BEEN SOLD FOR FAILURE TO PAY TAXES. YOU HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED AS A PERSON WHO MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THIS PROPERTY.

YOUR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY WILL BE TERMINATED IF YOU DO NOT REDEEM THE PROPERTY BY MAKING ALL REQUIRED PAYMENTS TO THE TAX COLLECTOR LISTED BELOW OR FILE A LAWSUIT IN ACCORDANCE WITH LAW WITHIN 60 DAYS OF THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE, OR THE RECORDING OF AN ACT TRANSFERRING OWNERSHIP, IF LATER.

TOWN OF KENTWOOD 308 AVENUE G KENTWOOD, LA 70444 (985) 229-3451

K_1830

Publish in the Kentwood News Ledger on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.