September 20, 20017

MINUTES

BOARD OF HOSPITAL COMMISSIONERS

TANGIPAHOA PARISH HOSPITAL SERVICE DISTRICT NO. 2

AMITE, LA 70422

The regular meeting of the Board of Hospital Commissioners of Tangipahoa Parish Hospital Service District No. 2, d/b/a, Hood Memorial Hospital (HMH) was held on September 20, 2017 at 8:00 AM in the office of the CEO/Administrator.

The meeting was called to order by Mr. Charles “Mose” Guzzardo, Chairman of the Board. Members in attendance were Mr. Mike Sumrall, Dr. Arthur Mauterer, Mr. Robbie Lee and Mr. Raymond Cutrer. Also in attendance were HMH employees, Mr. Edward C. Dugar, CEO, Mr. Mike Estay, CFO, and Mrs. Alicia Chatelain, Human Resources/Public Relations Director and meeting recorder and Drs. Richard Bridges and Zachary Pray. It was noted that there were no members of the public present.

Mr. Guzzardo requested that the minutes from the 2017 Annual Meeting and the minutes from the August 29, 2017 meeting be read aloud by Mrs. Alicia Chatelain. Minutes were read and Mr. Lee made a motion, seconded by Mr. Cutrer, to accept the 2017 Annual Meeting minutes, as presented, and Mr. Sumrall made a motion to accept the August 29, 2017 meeting minutes, as presented, seconded by Mr. Lee. Both motions passed unanimously.

There were no items to be reviewed and/or discussed under the Old Business agenda item.

The Quality Improvement, Compliance, Finance, and Building & Grounds Reports were provided. Mr. Estay then provided August’s Financial Report for review and discussion. Included in the Financial Report were disbursements for the month of August totaling $1,506,734.36 and bad debt totaling $130,700.06. Mr. Lee made a motion to approve all reports, seconded by Mr. Sumrall. Motion passed unanimously. Mr. Dugar then provided the Board with an update to the following ongoing building & grounds projects:

* Emergency Department Renovations

* New Parking Area

* Clinic

* CT issues

* Maintenance Building Roof

The following Medical Staff privileges were reviewed and approved:

* Laura Kathleen Davis, NP Allied Health Professional

* Kelisia Burks McKay, FNP Allied Health Professional

* Robin Barry Dale, MD Emergency Medicine

There were no specific items to be reported under CEO’s Operations Report.

Mr. Sumrall made a motion to enter into an Executive Session; the motion was seconded by Mr. Cutrer and unanimously passed. Executive Session agenda items were reviewed and discussed; however, there were no actions taken during Executive Session. Mr. Lee made a motion, seconded by Mr. Cutrer and unanimously passed, to exit Executive Session and return to regular session.

There were several items to be reviewed and discussed under the New Business agenda item:

* 2017 Millage Rate Adoption - The BOC reviewed, discussed and voted on the 2017 tax roll on all property subject to taxation by the Tangipahoa Parish Hospital Service District No. 2 and voting resulted in the following: 5 Yeas, 0 Nays, 0 Abstained and 0 Absent.

* Terms of Engagement Letter from Auditors - The BOC read, reviewed and discussed the Terms of Engagement Letter submitted by Langlinais, Broussard and Kohlenberg. Once review and discussion was complete, the Chairman and CEO signed letter for submission.

* 2017 - 2018 Budget - A proposed budget for FYE 9/30/2018 was presented for review.

There being no further discussions or business to be reviewed, a motion to adjourn was made by Mr. Sumrall and seconded by Mr. Cutrer and unanimously approved with the meeting being adjourned at 9:48 AM.

Charles “Mose” Gizzard, Chariman

Raymond Cutrer, Secretary.