PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

THE VILLAGE OF TANGIPAHOA WILL RECEIVE BIDS FOR THE FOLLOWING SURPLUS VEHICLES, “AS IS” AT A MINIMUM BID OF TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS ($200.00)

1998 Ford Pick-up Truck, VIN # 1FTZX1729WKC26843

SEALED BIDS WILL BE RECEIVED BY THE VILLAGE CLERK UNTIL5:00 P.M. November 14, 2017 AT THE CITY HALL, 12616 JACKSON STREET, TANGIPAHOA, LA.

BIDS WILL BE OPENED AT OUR MONTHLY MEETING TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2017 AT 7:00 PM

THE VILLAGE OF TANGIPAHOA RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND TO WAIVE ANY INFORMALITIES IN THE BIDS.

K_1762

Publish in the Kentwood News Ledger on October 25, November 1, and November 8, 2017.