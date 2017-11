Notice

Notice of a meeting of the Common Stock Holder of Kentwood Co-op

To: The Common Stock Holders

You are hereby notified that the 2017 annual common stock holders meeting of the Kentwood Co-op will be held on Wednesday, november 15, 2017, in the Board room at the Kentwood Co-op.

Date of Notice 11-1-17 and 11-8-17

K_17068

Publish in the Kentwood News Ledger on November 1 and November 8, 2017.