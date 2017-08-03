Notice_A_170086

Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection District No. 1

Board of Commissioners

Regular Meeting and Public Hearing

June 8, 2017

5:00 p.m.

The Board of Commissioners of Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection District No. 1 met this 8th day of July, 2017, in regular session. Those present were Chairman E. Ray Glasgow, Vice-Chairman Robbie Lee, Commissioners Herbert Brumfield, Oliver Jackson, III, and Gwynette Dixon, Fire Chief Bruce Cutrer, and Secretary Agnes Prevost. Also present were Mr. Milton Cavalier and Ms. Cynthia Bradford of Pedelahore & Co.

Chairman Glasgow made known that a public hearing would now be held on adoption of the 2017 millage rates.

There being no one in attendance who wished to address the Board concerning adoption of the 2017 millage rates, the public hearing was closed.

The Chairman called the meeting to order and recognized Mr. Milton Cavalier of Pedelahore & Co.

Mr. Cavalier made known that everything was on schedule for the 2016 audit to be completed by June 30.

A motion was made by Mr. Lee, seconded by Mr. Herbert Brumfield and carried that the minutes of the last regular meeting of May 11, 2017, be accepted and adopted as prepared.

Ms. Dixon made a motion to pay all current bills totaling $21,195.39. Mr. Jackson seconded the motion and it so carried.

After reviewing the financial statement for May, 2017, a motion was made by Mr. Lee, seconded by Ms. Dixon and carried that the financial statement be accepted.

Chairman Glasgow made known that the next item on the agenda was adoption of the 2017 millage rates and that a public hearing had been held, wherein no one appeared to address the Board concerning this matter. There being no public input on adoption of the millage rates, the following Resolution #02 of 2017 was introduced:

RESOLUTION NO. 02-2017

BE IT RESOLVED, that the following millage(s) are hereby levied on the 2017 tax roll on all property subject to taxation by Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection District No. 1.

MILLAGE

Maintenance Tax #1

5.00 mills

Maintenance Tax #2

10.00 mills

Total Millages

15.00 mills

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the proper administrative officials of the Parish of Tangipahoa, State of Louisiana, be and they are hereby empowered, authorized, and directed to spread said taxes, as hereinabove set forth, upon the assessment roll of said Parish for the year 2017, and to make the collection of the taxes imposed for and on behalf of the taxing authority, according to law, and that the taxes herein levied shall become a permanent lien and privilege on all property subject to taxation as herein set forth, and collection thereof shall be enforceable in the manner provided by law.

The foregoing resolution was read in full. Mr. Robbie Lee made a motion to adopt the Resolution, Mr. Herbert Brumfield seconded the motion, and the roll was called on the adoption thereof, and the resolution was adopted by the following votes:

YEAS:

5 (E. Ray Glasgow, Robbie Lee, Herbert Brumfield, Oliver Jackson, Gwynette Dixon)

NAYS:

None

ABSTAINED:

None

ABSENT:

None

Fire Chief Cutrer made known to the Board that the EMT Basic class will begin in July.

Chief Cutrer informed the Board that officials from the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be training the employees on boat operations next week.

The Chief also informed the Board that Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, a prescription medication that counteracts the effects of opioids to restore breathing during an overdose, will be furnished at no cost by the Attorney General’s office to first responder agencies in order to aid opioid overdose victims.

Chief Cutrer relayed to the Board that the fire department will be changing its internet provider in order to increase internet speed.

The Fire Chief advised the Board that a schedule is in place for the change from Mass Mutual to One America as the retirement services provider and that the transfer should be completed by August 4, 2017.

No further business to come before the Board, a motion was made by Ms. Dixon that the meeting be adjourned. The motion was seconded by Mr. Brumfield and it so carried.

