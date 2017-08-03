Notice_A_170087

Minutes for Special Meeting of the Board of Commissioners of Gravity Drainage District No. 4 of Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, held on Monday, July 10, 2017, at Amite City Hall in Amite, Louisiana.

The Board of Commissioners of Gravity Drainage District No. 4 of Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana met on the above date and was called to order by the Vice- President, Mr. Wayne Johnson, at 4:30 p.m. O’clock with the following members present:

Present:

Wayne Johnson, Lori Bennett Petitto, Eve Wilson, Mark Miller, Kyle Warren

Absent:

None

The Vice-President then called on Mr. Wilson to voice the invocation.

The roll call showed a quorum to be present.

Our newly appointed board member, Mr. Kyle Warren, was in attendance, introduced and welcomed to the board. We look forward to his service and contribution to Gravity Drainage District No. 4.

Bid consideration for Relan job was tabled once again to discuss a miscommunication as to where dirt will be placed after digging. It is now understood that the dirt will be spread back onto Relan property; right-of-way from Mark Liuzza still needs to be obtained.

The board has not yet received any correspondence at this time from Kyle Associates (Rainbow Dealership drainage plans). Further discussion may be held at the next regular meeting dated, July 31, 2017.

Election of Officers for Gravity Drainage District No. 4:

Wayne Johnson nominated Eve Wilson to be President

Kyle Warren nominated Lori B. Petitto to be President

Lori B. Petitto nominated Mark Miller to be President, and Eve Wilson to be Vice-President

Show of hands votes for Eve Wilson for President:

Wayne Johnson, Eve Wilson (2)

Show of hands votes for Lori B. Petitto for President:

Kyle Warren (1)

Show of hands votes for Mark Miller for President:

Lori B. Petitto, Mark Miller (2)

With Lori B. Petitto’s nomination no longer standing, and votes by the board needing not be roll-call votes (vote needed a majority of three), Kyle Warren’s tie breaking vote went to Mark Miller, giving him the majority vote thus naming him the newly elected President for Gravity Drainage District No. 4.

The board unanimously agreed, by roll-call vote, that Mr. Eve Wilson be named Vice-President.

No further business appearing, on motion by Mr. Johnson duly seconded by Mr. Wilson and unanimously carried, the board adjourned.

_______________________________________________

Mark Miller,

President

Attest:

____________________________________________

Mary Lynn Thompson,

Secretary

A_170087

Publish in the Amite Tangi Digest on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.