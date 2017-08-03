Notice_G_170129

ST. HELENA TAX ASSESSORPUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that I have completed the listings of all properties in the Parish of St. Helena and estimated the values thereon, and that said listings will be exposed in my office for a period of 15 days beginning:

August 16, 2017 through August 30, 2017OFFICE HOURS: MONDAY – FRIDAY, 8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.351 SITMAN STREET, GREENSBURG, LA. 70441

Any taxpayer desiring to examine his assessment is required to call my office during said 15 day period. Dates for Board of Review- 09/06/2017 through 09/15/2017.

Appeals must be submitted to the Board of Review either by certified mail or hand delivered at least 7 days prior to the actual BOR hearing date of September 12, 2017. 225-222-4131 WESLEY BLADES, ASSESSOR

