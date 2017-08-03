Notice_G_170133

NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION

Pursuant to the provisions of a resolution adopted by the Police Jury of the Parish of St. Helena, State of Louisiana (the "Governing Authority"), acting as the governing authority of the Parish of St. Helena, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), on April 25, 2017, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special election will be held within the Parish on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2017, and that at the said election there will be submitted to all registered voters in the Parish qualified and entitled to vote at the said election under the Constitution and Laws of the State of Louisiana and the Constitution of the United States, the following proposition, to-wit:

LIBRARY PROPOSITION (TAX RENEWAL)

Shall the Parish of St. Helena, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), levy a special tax of two and one-half (2.5) mills on all property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $135,250 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2018 and ending with the year 2027, for the purpose of the maintenance, support and operation of a public library, particularly the Audubon Regional Library and its branches?

The said special election will be held at the following polling places situated within the Parish, which polls will open at seven o'clock (7:00) a.m., and close at eight o'clock (8:00) p.m., in accordance with the provisions of La. R.S. 18:541, to-wit:

POLLING PLACES

Ward

Precinct

Location

1

1

North Helena Fire Station, 5080 Hwy. 1043, Greensburg

1

2

North Helena Fire Station, 5080 Hwy. 1043, Greensburg

2

1

South 2nd Ward Fire Station, 1021 Turner Chapel Road, Greensburg

2

2

Courthouse Square, DMV Office, 38 S. Main Street, Greensburg

3

1

District 4 Fire Station, 8352 Hwy. 37, Greensburg

3

2

Hwy. 16 Voting Booth, 43076 Hwy. 16, Greensburg

4

1

Hwy. 16 Voting Booth, 43076 Hwy. 16, Greensburg

4

2

Montpelier Fire Station, 36400 Hwy. 16, Montpelier

5

1

Hillsdale Fire Station, 3313 Hwy. 1045, Amite

6

1

Hwy. 441 Voting Booth, 22553 Hwy. 441, Kentwood

6

2

Old Woodland School Site, 2816 Hwy. 1046, Amite

The polling places set forth above are hereby designated as the polling places at which to hold the said election, and the Commissioners-in-Charge and Commissioners, respectively, shall be those persons designated according to law.

Notice is further given that a portion of the monies collected from the tax described in the Proposition shall be remitted to certain state and statewide retirement systems in the manner required by law.

The said special election will be held in accordance with the applicable provisions of Chapter 5 and Chapter 6-A of Title 18 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended, and other constitutional and statutory authority, and the officers appointed to hold the said election, as provided in this Notice of Special Election, or such substitutes therefor as may be selected and designated in accordance with La. R.S. 18:1287, will make due returns thereof to said Governing Authority, and NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the Governing Authority will meet at its regular meeting place, the Police Jury Meeting Room, St. Helena Parish Government Building, 17911 Hwy. 43 N, Greensburg, Louisiana, on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2017, at SIX O'CLOCK (6:00) P.M., and shall then and there in open and public session proceed to examine and canvass the returns and declare the result of the said special election. All registered voters of the Parish are entitled to vote at said special election and voting machines will be used.

THUS DONE AND SIGNED at Greensburg, Louisiana, on this, the 25th day of April, 2017.

ATTEST:

/s/ Major Coleman

President

/s/ Sharonda Brown

Secretary-Treasurer

