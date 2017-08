NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTIONS

Pursuant to the provisions of a resolution adopted by the Police Jury of the Parish of St. Helena, State of Louisiana (the "Governing Authority"), acting as the governing authority of (i) Road District No. 1 of St. Helena Parish, Louisiana, (ii) Road District Number Three of St. Helena Parish, Louisiana and (iii) Road District Number 4 of St. Helena Parish, Louisiana (the "Districts"), on April 25, 2017, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that special elections will be held within the Districts on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2017, and that at the said elections there will be submitted to all registered voters in the Districts qualified and entitled to vote at the respective elections under the Constitution and Laws of the State of Louisiana and the Constitution of the United States, the following propositions, to-wit:

ROAD DISTRICT NO. 1

PROPOSITION NO. 1

(MILLAGE RENEWAL)

Shall Road District No. 1 of St. Helena Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy a special tax of eight (8) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $128,800 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2020 and ending with the year 2029, for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and keeping in repair the public roads, highways and bridges in the District?

PROPOSITION NO. 2

(MILLAGE)

Shall Road District No. 1 of St. Helena Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy a special tax of ten (10) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $156,500 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2018 and ending with the year 2027, for the purpose of maintaining and keeping in repair the public roads, highways and bridges in the District?

ROAD DISTRICT NUMBER THREE

PROPOSITION NO. 1

(MILLAGE RENEWAL)

Shall Road District Number Three of St. Helena Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy a special tax of five and seventy hundredths (5.70) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $51,300 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of building, rebuilding, resurfacing, maintaining and keeping in repair the public roads, highways and bridges of the District?

PROPOSITION NO. 2

(MILLAGE RENEWAL)

Shall Road District Number Three of St. Helena Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy a special tax of eight and forty hundredths (8.40) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $75,600 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of building, rebuilding, resurfacing, maintaining and keeping in repair the public roads, highways and bridges of the District?

ROAD DISTRICT NUMBER 4

PROPOSITION

(MILLAGE)

Shall Road District Number 4 of St. Helena Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), levy a special tax of ten (10) mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $132,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2018 and ending with the year 2027, for the purpose of maintaining and keeping in repair the public roads, highways and bridges in the District?

The said special elections will be held at the following polling places situated within the Districts, which polls will open at seven o'clock (7:00) a.m., and close at eight o'clock (8:00) p.m., in accordance with the provisions of La. R.S. 18:541, to-wit:

ROAD DISTRICT NO. 1 POLLING PLACES

Ward

Precinct

Location

1

1

(IN PART) North Helena Fire Station, 5080 Hwy. 1043, Greensburg

ROAD DISTRICT NO. 3 POLLING PLACES

Ward

Precinct

Location

2

1

(IN PART) South 2nd Ward Fire Station, 1021 Turner Chapel Road, Greensburg

2

2

(IN PART) Courthouse Square, DMV Office, 38 S. Main Street, Greensburg

3

1

(IN PART) District 4 Fire Station, 8352 Hwy. 37, Greensburg

ROAD DISTRICT NUMBER 4 POLLING PLACES

Ward

Precinct

Location

3

1

(IN PART) District 4 Fire Station, 8352 Hwy. 37, Greensburg

3

2

Hwy. 16 Voting Booth, 43076 Hwy. 16, Pine Grove

4

1

Hwy. 16 Voting Booth, 43076 Hwy. 16, Pine Grove

4

2

Montpelier Fire Station, 36400 Hwy. 16, Montpelier

The polling places set forth above are hereby designated as the polling places at which to hold the said elections, and the Commissioners-in-Charge and Commissioners, respectively, shall be those persons designated according to law.

Notice is further given that a portion of the monies collected from the taxes described in the Propositions shall be remitted to certain state and statewide retirement systems in the manner required by law.

The said special elections will be held in accordance with the applicable provisions of Chapter 5 and Chapter 6-A of Title 18 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended, and other constitutional and statutory authority, and the officers appointed to hold the said elections, as provided in this Notice of Special Elections, or such substitutes therefor as may be selected and designated in accordance with La. R.S. 18:1287, will make due returns thereof to said Governing Authority, and NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the Governing Authority will meet at its regular meeting place, the Police Jury Meeting Room, St. Helena Parish Government Building, 17911 Hwy. 43N, Greensburg, Louisiana, on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2017, at SIX O'CLOCK (6:00) P.M., and shall then and there in open and public session proceed to examine and canvass the returns and declare the results of the said special elections. All registered voters of the Districts are entitled to vote at said special elections and voting machines will be used.

THUS DONE AND SIGNED at Greensburg, Louisiana, on this, the 24th day of January, 2017.

ATTEST:

/s/ Major Coleman

President

/s/ Sharonda Brown

Secretary-Treasurer

