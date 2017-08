Notice_G_170136

Public notice

NOTICE TO BIDDERPURSUANT TO A MOTION ADOPTED AT A REGULAR MEETING OF THE TOWN OF GREENSBURG., ON AUGUST 8, 2017, THE TOWN OF GREENSBURG WILL RECEIVE SEALED BIDS FOR THE SALE OF THE FOLLOWING SURPLUS PROPERTY,.

EQUIPMENT - 2013 EXPLORER

VIN# - 1FM5K7AR0DGC63572

MAKE - FORD

MINIMUM - $300.00

THE VEHICLES MAY BE INSPECTED BY CONTACTING DONALD LANGSTON AT 225-222-4312 AT THE GREENSBURG FIRE STATION 13775 HWY 37, GREENSBURG, LA 70441, MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. EXCLUDING HOLIDAYS.

EACH INDIVIDUAL ITEM BID MUST SHOW MAXIMUM BID AND CONTACT INFORMATION.

BID WILL BE RECEIVED BY THE TOWN CLERK UNTIL 4:00 P.M., AUGUST 8, 2017, AND OPENED AT THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE TOWN COUNCIL ON AUGUST 8, 2017, 7:00 P.M.

THE TOWN RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND TO WAIVE ANY INFORMALITIES IN THE BIDS.

IF AWARDED THE BID IT MUST BE PICKED UP BY AUGUST 25, 2017 BY 4:00 P.M.

TOWN OF GREENSBURG, LA

PAULA D. MCNABB, MAYOR

G_170136

Publish in the St. Helena Echo on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.