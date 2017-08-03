Notice_K_1750

Notice of Public Meeting

A public meeting will be held as follows:

DATE:

September 7, 2017

TIME:

7:00 PM

PLACE OF

Kentwood City Hall

308 Avenue G

Kentwood, LA 70444

MEETING:

Announce Results of an Election held in the Town of Kentwood, Louisiana, on December 10, 2016.

WHEREAS, on the 10th day of December, 2016, an election was held in the Town of Kentwood, Louisiana, to determine the proposition proposing a 20 year 14.9 mills property tax for the purposes of police protection, fire protection and recreation as more fully set out in the resolution of this Board passed August 4, 2016 and that in said election, the citizens of Kentwood, Louisiana approved this proposition.

These millage rates will be on the agenda for adoption in September along with our regular General Fund Millage.

Town of Kentwood

Mayor Irma T. Gordon

Publish in the Kentwood News Ledger on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.