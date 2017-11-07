Public Hearing Notice
TOWN OF KENTWOOD
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The Town of Kentwood will hold a public hearing at 6:45 P.M. on Wednesday,
November 15, 2017 at City Hall, 308 Ave G, Kentwood, La. This hearing is to provide an
opportunity for citizens to offer comments on and discuss the following Ordinance amendment:
*An Ordinance to Amend Chapter 60 of the Code of Ordinances, Town of Kentwood, Louisiana, Article II. Zoning Districts, Sec. 60-21(1) to allow for an application fee.*
All citizens are encouraged to attend
Irma T. Gordon, Mayor
Town of Kentwood
