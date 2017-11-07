TOWN OF KENTWOOD

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The Town of Kentwood will hold a public hearing at 6:45 P.M. on Wednesday,

November 15, 2017 at City Hall, 308 Ave G, Kentwood, La. This hearing is to provide an

opportunity for citizens to offer comments on and discuss the following Ordinance amendment:

*An Ordinance to Amend Chapter 60 of the Code of Ordinances, Town of Kentwood, Louisiana, Article II. Zoning Districts, Sec. 60-21(1) to allow for an application fee.*

**

All citizens are encouraged to attend

Irma T. Gordon, Mayor

Town of Kentwood

K_1769

Publish in the Kentwood News Ledger on Wednesday, November 8, 2017.