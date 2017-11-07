Public Hearing Notice
Recreation District No. 3 of Tangipahoa Parish
Proposed Budget Hearing
FYE December 31, 2018
The Commissioners for Recreation District No. 3 of Tangipahoa Parish will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget FYE December 31, 2018, on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 a.m. at the Tangipahoa Parish Government Administrative Complex, 206 E. Mulberry Street, Amite, Louisiana. The entire budget can be inspected by the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday thru Thursday, at the Amite Tangi Digest newspaper office, 120 N.E. Central Avenue, Amite, LA 70422.
Attest:
Carol Brooke
District Secretary
Budget Summary of General Fund
Proposed Budget for year ending December 31, 2018
General Fund
Beginning Fund Balance $3,625,548
Estimated Revenues 445,000
Estimated Funds Available 4,070,548
Estimated Expenditures:
Parks and Recreations
Salaries 12,000
Payroll Taxes 2,000
Auditing 6,000
Accounting 13,000
Legal 8,000
Grant Writer 10,000
Insurance 700
Office Expense 2,000
Official Journal 1,000
Per Diem-Board Members 1,500
Telephone -
Pension Fund Mandate 16,000
Debt Service:
Principal 80,000
Interest, agents fees, issuance Costs 164,000
Capital Outlay 1,900,000
Total Expenditures 2,216,200
Excess of Estimated Funds Available 1,854,348
over Estimated Expenditures
