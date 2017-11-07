Public Hearing Notice

Recreation District No. 3 of Tangipahoa Parish

Proposed Budget Hearing

FYE December 31, 2018

The Commissioners for Recreation District No. 3 of Tangipahoa Parish will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget FYE December 31, 2018, on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 a.m. at the Tangipahoa Parish Government Administrative Complex, 206 E. Mulberry Street, Amite, Louisiana. The entire budget can be inspected by the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday thru Thursday, at the Amite Tangi Digest newspaper office, 120 N.E. Central Avenue, Amite, LA 70422.

Attest:

Carol Brooke

District Secretary

Recreation District No. 3 of Tangipahoa Parish

Budget Summary of General Fund

Proposed Budget for year ending December 31, 2018

General Fund

Beginning Fund Balance $3,625,548

Estimated Revenues 445,000

Estimated Funds Available 4,070,548

Estimated Expenditures:

Parks and Recreations

Salaries 12,000

Payroll Taxes 2,000

Auditing 6,000

Accounting 13,000

Legal 8,000

Grant Writer 10,000

Insurance 700

Office Expense 2,000

Official Journal 1,000

Per Diem-Board Members 1,500

Telephone -

Pension Fund Mandate 16,000

Debt Service:

Principal 80,000

Interest, agents fees, issuance Costs 164,000

Capital Outlay 1,900,000

Total Expenditures 2,216,200

Excess of Estimated Funds Available 1,854,348

over Estimated Expenditures

